abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are continuing to search for the person responsible for injuring two people late Monday afternoon near a stretch of restaurants and hotels. Investigators responded to the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road where shots were reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
North Charleston PD investigating shooting on Northside Drive
UPDATE: North Charleston PD on Tuesday confirmed two individuals who were injured Monday afternoon were both shot. The agency is now searching for several vehicles that “left the area at a high rate of speed,” according to NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) […]
live5news.com
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
live5news.com
Police: Man out on bond fired gun at worker at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a man they say was out on bond on a drug charge in connection with firing a shot at a construction worker outside an apartment complex. Austin Stamper, 23, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to jail records. Police arrested...
live5news.com
Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
counton2.com
CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
live5news.com
Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities. He faces a reckless homicide charge, […]
live5news.com
Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
abcnews4.com
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
wpde.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman is facing charges after leaving her young granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in West Ashley, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Late Saturday afternoon, officers arrived to Big Lots on...
The Post and Courier
Man accused of impersonating US marshal in Berkeley County facing federal charges
A "freelance" bounty hunter arrested last fall on allegations he impersonated a federal agent allegedly went "off the grid" after his release on bail in the case, falsely reporting to authorities he was living with his mother in Greenville. After a nine-day search, a U.S. marshal was able to track...
Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
live5news.com
Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Deputies say they were...
I-95 multi-vehicle crash injures five in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County resulted in numerous injuries Monday morning. According to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash, which involved six vehicles, happened on Interstate 95 southbound just after 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 59. Witness accounts say a southbound vehicle veered off the interstate, […]
live5news.com
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
live5news.com
Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.
