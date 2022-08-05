ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 2

live5news.com

North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are continuing to search for the person responsible for injuring two people late Monday afternoon near a stretch of restaurants and hotels. Investigators responded to the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road where shots were reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
NEW MARKET, AL
Public Safety
live5news.com

Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Deputies say they were...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-95 multi-vehicle crash injures five in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County resulted in numerous injuries Monday morning. According to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash, which involved six vehicles, happened on Interstate 95 southbound just after 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 59. Witness accounts say a southbound vehicle veered off the interstate, […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

