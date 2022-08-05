ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Deputy injured in Floyd County ambush welcomed home

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMnnV_0h6fCp2l00

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – An injured deputy received a warm welcome back home after finally getting out of the hospital.

Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was released from the hospital today, Aug. 5, and is now back home. He was hospitalized for more than a month after being shot in the line of duty on June 30.

Lawson was one of four first responders injured in the ambush shooting in Allen, Kentucky that also took the lives of Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County K-9 Drago.

In a press conference just days after the deadly shooting that detailed the events that led up to the incident , Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said Lawson had been shot in the leg during the initial ambush.

Lawson returned to Prestonsburg around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon and was greeted by the community at the Mountain Arts Center.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

