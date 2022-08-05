ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit hosts community cookout

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria parents complain about lack of promised before & after school programs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents are taking to Facebook to express their displeasure about Peoria Public Schools’ before and after school programs, or the lack thereof. Peoria Public Schools are on a modified calendar and started two weeks earlier than usual, with the first day last week on August 3.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bear’s Bites Foundation raising money for pets

(PEORIA) Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Bear’s Bites Foundation day was held on Sunday in Peoria Heights. Bear’s Bites is a non-profit that helps families with emergency needs for pets, including medical bills. Multiple vendors, rescues, and shelters were in attendance Sunday to show their support...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

More normalcy expected as students return to classroom

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
25newsnow.com

Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon

PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!

Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

St. Jude lemonade shack raises money for Dunlap High student

DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — For the last nine years, the Dunlap High School soccer team has raised money for St.Jude’s. This year, they are not only raising money for St.Jude’s, but also for one of their own. As runners return from the St. Jude Memphis run, they...
DUNLAP, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal could be switching to districts

NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — “Citizens for a Better Normal” collected signatures to have the option to change from at-large to districts. Registered voters will have the option to vote “yes” or “no” on their general election ballot to divide the town into six districts.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
WASHINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

Otter at Miller Park Zoo dies

BLOOMINGTON – A North American River Otter at Miller Park Zoo died on Monday. Zoo officials reported the death of Spencer and said the death was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. The cause of death has not yet been death has not yet been determined,” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Golden baseballs for golden behavior

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
PEORIA, IL
Government Technology

McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams

(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz

NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

This weekend is River City Soul Fest

PEORIA (WEEK) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm. Saturday, R&B...
PEORIA, IL

