Central Illinois Proud
PPS board passes intergovernmental agreement
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School board is working to increase safety, both inside and outside the classroom. It’s a decision that was made at the Monday night board meeting. An intergovernmental agreement was previously passed by the Peoria City Council and has now been passed by the PPS board.
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit hosts community cookout
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria parents complain about lack of promised before & after school programs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents are taking to Facebook to express their displeasure about Peoria Public Schools’ before and after school programs, or the lack thereof. Peoria Public Schools are on a modified calendar and started two weeks earlier than usual, with the first day last week on August 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Bear’s Bites Foundation raising money for pets
(PEORIA) Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Bear’s Bites Foundation day was held on Sunday in Peoria Heights. Bear’s Bites is a non-profit that helps families with emergency needs for pets, including medical bills. Multiple vendors, rescues, and shelters were in attendance Sunday to show their support...
Central Illinois Proud
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
25newsnow.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
1470 WMBD
Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon
PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
Central Illinois Proud
St. Jude lemonade shack raises money for Dunlap High student
DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — For the last nine years, the Dunlap High School soccer team has raised money for St.Jude’s. This year, they are not only raising money for St.Jude’s, but also for one of their own. As runners return from the St. Jude Memphis run, they...
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal could be switching to districts
NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — “Citizens for a Better Normal” collected signatures to have the option to change from at-large to districts. Registered voters will have the option to vote “yes” or “no” on their general election ballot to divide the town into six districts.
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
wjbc.com
Otter at Miller Park Zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON – A North American River Otter at Miller Park Zoo died on Monday. Zoo officials reported the death of Spencer and said the death was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. The cause of death has not yet been death has not yet been determined,” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
Government Technology
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams
(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
25newsnow.com
This weekend is River City Soul Fest
PEORIA (WEEK) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm. Saturday, R&B...
