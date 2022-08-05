Read on www.blackhillsfox.com
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The...
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) -“The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride. For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal to...
Parking violations up in early days of rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement officials in the city of Sturgis and Meade County are saying that although the crowd at the rally has been smaller than recent years, they’re seeing higher jail numbers. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said at Monday’s daily press conference that with not...
Big Ol’ Fish-Jordy Schone
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a nice looking Blue Gill caught out of Sheridan Lake by Jordy Schone. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!
Very Hot This Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation the next 3-4 days. Temperature are going to be quite hot this week along with very sunny skies. Highs will be well into the 90s for Rapid City each day and close to 100 for the South Dakota plains. Our next chance of rain won’t be until the weekend.
Back to Hot and Dry Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a nice break from the heat this past weekend, the hot and dry weather pattern returns as a ridge of high pressure aloft rebuilds over the northern plains. Temperatures will be above normal all week, with the hottest days being Thursday and Friday. Late...
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance. Kimberly Rich, 56, knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota...
BHSU Scholarship Gala raises record amount for academic scholarships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over $155,000 was raised for academic scholarships at Black Hills State University during the Scholarship Gala. This event was hosted by University Advancement with 177 people attending. According to BHSU, it is the second-highest amount raised in the annual event’s history. “It truly was...
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Summerset. A biker riding a Honda reportedly tried to swerve around an SUV going in the same direction but still hit it, knocking the rider off his bike. A following Harley-Davidson motorcycle then hit the Honda in the road.
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis rally revs up, so does Harley-Davidson in downtown Sturgis. The Brawl consists of stunt performers putting on a show for people to watch while walking through the rally. This group consists of Harley-Davidson stunt riders that perform at special events and rallies coast-to-coast. The owner of one of the groups that participated in the event says it’s an experience that people should check out, especially with all the preparation work that ensures nobody gets hurt.
Beer vs seltzers, drink preferences change for rallygoers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Eighties hairbands, black leather, and bars. These are three things you surely can’t miss in Sturgis, but as bikers age, major companies like Anheuser-Busch must adjust for a younger demographic attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Budweiser has been known as the “King of Beers”...
The chance for rain looks to stick around until Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look like they are going to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on, however the chance for showers will stick around until later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this upcoming week with highs in the upper 90s. Friday we will look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
