Read on www.kalb.com
Related
Unanimous vote removes corporal punishment in St. Landry Parish
The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously to remove corporal punishment District Policy Manual.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria History Museum to Expand in Historic Shiloh Baptist Church Downtown
Last week we brought you a story on the Alexandria Genealogical and History Museum. The History Museum has plans to move into the old Shiloh Baptist Church in downtown Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what the church looks like now and what it could be one day.
KPLC TV
Allen Parish dive teams searching for missing man on Whiskey Chitto
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Dive teams with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who vanished while canoeing on the Whiskey Chitto outside Oberlin. The man was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
postsouth.com
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria training program helps employees earn commercial driver’s license
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria has launched an innovative new program to train city employees to earn a Class A, B or D Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). “The city always has a need for drivers,” said Oscar Donta Howard Jr.,...
KPLC TV
Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
WLBT
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
The Pineville High School Rebels finished the 2021 season 3-7, but the Rebels are confident that this season the drought will end, and they will have their first winning season since 2006. Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays. Updated: 32 minutes ago. lack...
RELATED PEOPLE
kalb.com
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
kalb.com
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers are ready to start this season because the way last year went for them was not their brand of football. They finished the season 3-8 and were a first-round exit in the playoffs. Senior Linebacker Hunter Warren said he is ready to move...
Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Open Soon in Opelousas
According to Developing Lafayette, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening soon in the former Stage retail space off of I-49 on the service road.
kalb.com
NSU has two coordinators ready to bring a spark to the team
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Over at NSU, they had a lot of off-season changes, hiring six new coaches including defensive coordinator Weston Glaser and offensive coordinator coach Cody Crill. Their job was to bring a spark to this roster and so far, they have obtained the energy that was needed. On...
kalb.com
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eunice baby suffocated after slipping between bed and wall as he slept
A six-month-old baby boy suffocated after slipping between a bed and a wall as he slept
One dead, one arrested after E. MLK Dr. shooting in Sunset [VIDEO]
One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in Sunset, La. according to the Sunset Police Department.
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
Comments / 0