Rapides Parish, LA

kalb.com

City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
postsouth.com

Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
ELTON, LA
John Bel Edwards
MyArkLaMiss

High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Marksville Tigers

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers are ready to start this season because the way last year went for them was not their brand of football. They finished the season 3-8 and were a first-round exit in the playoffs. Senior Linebacker Hunter Warren said he is ready to move...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

NSU has two coordinators ready to bring a spark to the team

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Over at NSU, they had a lot of off-season changes, hiring six new coaches including defensive coordinator Weston Glaser and offensive coordinator coach Cody Crill. Their job was to bring a spark to this roster and so far, they have obtained the energy that was needed. On...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning

(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
PINEVILLE, LA
