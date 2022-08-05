ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Winner of the $1.3B Mega Millions Jackpot Still Hasn't Come Forward. Is That Unusual?

CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
