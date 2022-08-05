ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeley, CA

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-8 Westbound near Seeley

By Wiley Jawhary
kyma.com
 3 days ago
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez, 27, was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Friday, August 5, around 1:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 West westbound near the same rest area, according to a CHP press release.
News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says one 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area rest area in Seeley. CHP says the driver was a 27-year-old man driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box The post One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8 appeared first on KYMA.
