Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-8 Westbound near Seeley

Read on kyma.com
Related
thedesertreview.com
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on I-8
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez, 27, was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Friday, August 5, around 1:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 West westbound near the same rest area, according to a CHP press release.
One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8
News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says one 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area rest area in Seeley. CHP says the driver was a 27-year-old man driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box The post One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8 appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Fire broke out in Calexico near port of entry
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in Calexico Saturday morning near the port of entry. Edgar Morales, Calexico firefighter says when they arrived on scene, what appeared to be a homeless encampment was in flames. "This fire, there was no exposure. No buildings in danger," says Morales....
kyma.com
79-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns near Aten Road
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man died after overturning on State Route 111. At about 12:57 p.m. on August 2, a man was driving a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 111 near Aten Road. The driver left his lane and drove onto the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Salton Sea, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 244 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Bombay Beach, or 16 miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 75 and 89. CA Route 111 between mile markers 48 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
thedesertreview.com
AB1021's study on alternative governance and electrical services presented to IID Board
EL CENTRO - Gary Thompson and Jurg Heuberger, Local Agency Formation Commissions (LAFCO) representatives from Riverside and Imperial counties respectively, presented the scope of work for the study funded by AB 1021 to the Imperial Irrigation District board. The study was part of a bill written by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage).
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Teacher of the Year uses similar upbringing to relate to students
IMPERIAL COUNTY — When Imperial County Teacher of the Year Mayra Armenta was 10 years old – moving to Imperial County from Mexicali, Baja California – she found herself struggling to learn the ways of a new country, a new language, and adapt to a new way of life after her family emigrated to the U.S. for a chance at a better life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedesertreview.com
One week until Friday Night Lights
BRAWLEY — Friday night lights are a week away from kicking off and Imperial Valley League (IVL) football 2022 is building up to be one of the most competitive dust-up’s in recent history. Here is a rundown of where we left off last season and what we may anticipate this year in realm of the IVL gridiron.
kyma.com
2022 Brawley Football preview: Wildcats looking for a fresh start
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats are coming off a very successful season in 2021. Which included nine wins, four wins in the Imperial Valley League, a Bell Game win, and even a playoff run. But this year, head coach Jon Self is looking for a fresh start.
thedesertreview.com
IID debates raising rates to pay for rising energy costs
EL CENTRO — Jaimie Asbury, Imperial Irrigation District energy manager, asked for an amended budget increase of over $15 million to bridge the gap between actual and forecast energy costs at the August 2 IID board meeting. She said actual increased market costs, the Yucca unplanned outage and higher than forecasted customer energy demand spiked expenses and overshot the budgeted allotment. Asbury called the circumstances a “perfect storm.”
Comments / 1