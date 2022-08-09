Read on www.mentalfloss.com
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Which One of These Cabinets Is Bigger?
If you see a couple two-dimensional parallelograms near each other, you probably feel pretty confident in your ability to discern which one outsizes the other. But as soon as those 2D parallelograms are part of a 3D illustration, the task becomes surprisingly difficult. In the image below from UK-based furniture...
How Often to Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives
Purchasing a high-quality chef’s knife is a big step toward improving your cooking game—but that’s just the start. You also need to maintain your tools to get the most out of them. A dull, expensive knife can be harder (and more dangerous) to use than a sharp, cheap one. If you can’t remember the last time you sharpened your kitchen knives, you’re probably not taking proper care of them.
Can You Solve Albert Einstein’s Famous House Riddle?
Using these 15 clues, see if you can figure out the answer to Albert Einstein’s famously tricky house riddle.
The Quest for the North Pole, Episode 3: The Turning Point
British explorer George Strong Nares failed in his quest for the North Pole, but Norwegian genius Fridtjof Nansen got closer to the mythical point on the map than anyone before. The international competition was on.
Listen to the Trailer for Mental Floss's Latest Podcast, The Quest for the North Pole
In our new podcast, 'Mental Floss Presents: The Quest for the North Pole,' we’ll dive into the adventure, excitement, and danger surrounding our obsession with the North Pole.
Summer Isn’t Over Yet, and Now You Can Get Thermacell Mosquito Repellers for Their Lowest Prices of the Season
Thermacell's mosquito repellers can help you keep the bugs away this summer when you're outdoors, and now they're on sale on Amazon.
Curious about history, science, pop culture, and cats? So are we. The Mental Floss team is obsessed with cracking the code behind some of life’s most fascinating and enigmatic stories and people, from the mystery of Oliver Cromwell’s well-traveled head to the reason it’s illegal to photograph the Eiffel Tower at night. No matter the topic, Mental Floss has something to make you feel smarter today.
Eadweard Muybridge: The Eccentric English Bookseller Who Created the First 'Motion Picture' Was Also a Murderer
In 1860, a tragic head injury helped turn a quiet bookseller into one of the world's most consequential photographers.
Mamadou Ndiaye Talks the Wild Wildlife of '100 Animals That Can F-cking End You'
Ndiaye's new book lays out why you should fear snails and why great whites aren't the kings of the sea.
Let's Talk Strine: How Charles Dickens's Great-Granddaughter (Inadvertently) Named the Australian Accent
More than 50 novels that spanned a half-century-long career—no, we’re not referring to the famously prolific Victorian novelist Charles Dickens. We’re talking about his great-granddaughter, Monica. Love him or hate him, everyone knows the name Charles Dickens. But few today remember that Dickens's great-granddaughter, Monica Dickens (1915-1992),...
New From Mental Floss: The 2023 Curious Viewer Calendar
Need a daily dose of trivia for TV favorites like 'The Sopranos' and 'Stranger Things'? Pick up the new Curious Viewer Calendar.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Has More Than 1.4 Billion Views—Which Is Still Not Enough to Beat 'Squid Game'
Even with 'Stranger Things' season 4 having almost five extra hours of content, it wasn’t enough to make it the most-watched Netflix season.
Amazon’s Off To College Hub Has Thousands of Back-To-School Items on the Cheap
Amazon's Off to College page is loaded with back-to-school essentials so you can get the new year off to a great start.
Save Up To Half Off During The Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Looking to create the kitchen of your dreams? It's more within reach during the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale, which just kicked off online. Now for a limited time, you can score top-tier cookware and save more at the same time. Sounds like a big win to us!
How to Make Chocolate Cake in a Microwave
The only equipment required for this cake recipe is a mug and a microwave.
The World’s 25 Most Beautiful Cities, According to Science
If the Golden Ratio is your metric, the most beautiful city in the world is in Italy.
