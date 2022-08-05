ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14

The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On

In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed at EVO

With the test run of Street Fighter 6, this past weekend at EVO 2022 in Las Vegas, two more characters have been officially confirmed to the game's roster. Kimberly and Juri will join the ranks of other legendary martial artists when the game releases.
When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Leave Packs?

FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 has hit packs as of Friday, Aug. 5. FUTTIES is the FIFA promotion that keeps on giving. Going strong since the first FUTTIES batch dropped on July 15, it seems like EA hasn't finished giving yet. If you haven't heard yet, FUTTIES is the FIFA...
TFT Cluttered Mind Augment Guide

Here's how to build your team in TFT with the Cluttered Mind augment. Augments are effects that can completely change how your TFT game plays out, as Augments can impact team size, damage output, armor, healing, active traits, and dozens of other game systems. With over 50 total Augments available in TFT Set 7, keeping track of how to play with all of them can be confusing. Here's how to play with the Cluttered Mind augment in TFT.
Apex Legends Players Discuss Another Armor Change Theory

A popular Apex Legends armor opinion was shared on TikTok before making its way to Reddit. Season 14 is finally seeing a much-requested feature with the removal of the self-revive ability on the Golden Knockdown Shield. One of the biggest differences from Apex Legends and other battle royales is the...
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained

Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
Overwatch 2 Won't Be Getting a Third Beta

Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third beta ahead of its release in October. Players hoping to get in on another beta for Overwatch 2 might be left disappointed, after Blizzard vice president Jon Spector announced that they would not be organizing anymore public betas.
Warzone and Vanguard Gabriel T. Rorke Operator Seemingly Leaked

An ArtStation post from a Sledgehammer Games character artist has seemingly leaked that Gabriel T. Rorke will soon be returning as a playable character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. The post has since been removed. As shared by @ModernWarzone on Twitter Saturday, the post seemingly showed off several...
LCS Summer 2022 Week 7: How to Watch, Schedule

Here's how to watch Week 7 of the LCS Summer 2022, and what the schedule is. The League Championship Series, or LCS Summer 2022, is the top level of professional League of Legends esports in North America, hosted by Riot Games. Ten teams are going head to head over the course of the summer until Aug. 14. Week 6 winded up a little while ago, so here's where fans can watch Week 7 of the competition.
Modern Warfare II Beta Dates Set for September

Modern Warfare II Open Beta dates were revealed on Sunday, and fans can gain early access if they pre-order. And it looks like PlayStation fanboys will get a special treat. Players using the PlayStation platform will be able to play earlier for both their early access and normal open beta.
