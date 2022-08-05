Read on www.dbltap.com
Modern Warfare II Will Have New Grand Prix Map to Play During Beta
The Modern Warfare II beta will have a new Grand Prix map. The 6v6 map is located in an urban race circuit and can be tested during the entirety of the beta. It seems the map is designed and based on the Singapore Grand Prix based on the Marina Bay lettering.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On
In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
Steel Valkyrie Nasus Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Steel Valkyrie Nasus skin splash art, price, release date information and more for the newly announced League of Legends skin.
Final Fantasy VII Fans Can Now Pre-Order Cloud in a Dress
A new Play Arts Figure of Cloud Strife in his dress disguise is now up for pre-order via Amazon.
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Explained
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have just released the newest patch to the hit open-world title
Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri Revealed at EVO
With the test run of Street Fighter 6, this past weekend at EVO 2022 in Las Vegas, two more characters have been officially confirmed to the game's roster. Kimberly and Juri will join the ranks of other legendary martial artists when the game releases.
When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Leave Packs?
FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 has hit packs as of Friday, Aug. 5. FUTTIES is the FIFA promotion that keeps on giving. Going strong since the first FUTTIES batch dropped on July 15, it seems like EA hasn't finished giving yet. If you haven't heard yet, FUTTIES is the FIFA...
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
TFT Cluttered Mind Augment Guide
Here's how to build your team in TFT with the Cluttered Mind augment. Augments are effects that can completely change how your TFT game plays out, as Augments can impact team size, damage output, armor, healing, active traits, and dozens of other game systems. With over 50 total Augments available in TFT Set 7, keeping track of how to play with all of them can be confusing. Here's how to play with the Cluttered Mind augment in TFT.
Apex Legends Players Discuss Another Armor Change Theory
A popular Apex Legends armor opinion was shared on TikTok before making its way to Reddit. Season 14 is finally seeing a much-requested feature with the removal of the self-revive ability on the Golden Knockdown Shield. One of the biggest differences from Apex Legends and other battle royales is the...
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained
Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
Overwatch 2 Won't Be Getting a Third Beta
Blizzard have announced that Overwatch 2 will not be getting a third beta ahead of its release in October. Players hoping to get in on another beta for Overwatch 2 might be left disappointed, after Blizzard vice president Jon Spector announced that they would not be organizing anymore public betas.
How to Watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event
Capcom are hosting a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event. Here's how to watch along with the action.
IceManIsaac Reveals His 'Perfect' Warzone AR Build in Season 4 Reloaded
Content creator IceManIsaac recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what his personal favorite assault rifle is at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. As longtime players are well aware, the Cooper Carbine has been one of the most viable options for quite some...
Rocket League Fan Clash Explained
Coming along with the highly anticipated Rocket League World Championship, Rocket League will be implementing the Fan Clash.
Warzone and Vanguard Gabriel T. Rorke Operator Seemingly Leaked
An ArtStation post from a Sledgehammer Games character artist has seemingly leaked that Gabriel T. Rorke will soon be returning as a playable character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. The post has since been removed. As shared by @ModernWarzone on Twitter Saturday, the post seemingly showed off several...
LCS Summer 2022 Week 7: How to Watch, Schedule
Here's how to watch Week 7 of the LCS Summer 2022, and what the schedule is. The League Championship Series, or LCS Summer 2022, is the top level of professional League of Legends esports in North America, hosted by Riot Games. Ten teams are going head to head over the course of the summer until Aug. 14. Week 6 winded up a little while ago, so here's where fans can watch Week 7 of the competition.
Modern Warfare II Beta Dates Set for September
Modern Warfare II Open Beta dates were revealed on Sunday, and fans can gain early access if they pre-order. And it looks like PlayStation fanboys will get a special treat. Players using the PlayStation platform will be able to play earlier for both their early access and normal open beta.
How to Unlock Seafarer's Sun Hat in Sea of Thieves
Here's how to unlock Seafarer's Sun Hat in Sea of Thieves
