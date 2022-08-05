Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed

Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed . He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years.

A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s fun to see people come out with their families,” Fletcher said. “People in town say they have friends visit them on purpose the day of the Corn Feed. They’ve made it sort of a ritual (to come to it).”

The Lions Club member is again at the helm for this year’s Corn Feed, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.

For those attending, all-you-can-eat corn and a meal (sloppy joe or hotdog and chips) costs $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12. All-you-can-eat corn is $10 and $7 for children under 12. A single sloppy joe or hot dog is $3 each. A bag of a dozen uncooked, unshucked ears of corn is $10 each.

“It’s a very good community event with a great tradition,” Fletcher said of the Corn Feed, which the Lions Club has organized for about 50 years.

Grown in Dassel, Minn., the corn is steamed, shucked, and dipped in freshly melted butter.

“People like to stop by where we’re cooking and seem interested in how we’re doing it,” he said. “And compliment how it tastes.”

Along with the Corn Feed, the Lions Club raises money for local causes and organizations through Schooner Days in June, the July 4 beer trailer, and the pancake breakfast in April.

All profits made during Lions Club fundraisers are donated. None of it is used to support Lions Club operations. Funds from Lions Club members support its operating budget.

“The Corn Feed has been one of our major fundraisers years after year,” Fletcher said.