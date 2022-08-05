Read on www.zacks.com
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents in second-quarter 2022, down 21.7% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of 60 cents. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.6%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TG Therapeutics (. TGTX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
NGVT - Free Report) recorded profits of $59.8 million or $1.54 per share in second-quarter 2022, up from a profit of $44.3 million or $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.73 per share, up from $155 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
WTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 256.76%. A...
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
Fidelity National (FNF) Rises After Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
FNF - Free Report) gained 1.5% in the last two trading sessions as the title insurer reported second-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.90, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.6%. The bottom line however decreased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis due to Title’s significant decrease in refinance...
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WPRT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Vulcan Materials (VMC) Q2 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top, Stock Up
VMC - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. Shares of the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates edged up 0.5% in the pre-market trading session following second-quarter results. Revenues increased year over year in the quarter,...
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss
CLVS - Free Report) reported a net loss of 50 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of 61 cents. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash adjustment of $9.7 million in other manufacturing costs related to the expected expiration of Rubraca currently in inventory) was 43 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 42 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted an adjusted loss of 61 cents.
RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ROLL - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) results. ROLL’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9% and quarterly sales beat the same by 0.8%. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were $1.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40....
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
GPMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate investment trust...
Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Outpace Estimates
TRMB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The bottom line declined 11.1% year over year and 12.3% sequentially. TRMB’s revenues of $941.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Also, the figure was down...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Capital Bancorp (CBNK) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
AVT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 10. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Avnet estimates fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $6 billion to $6.4 billion (mid-point...
Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
IHICY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote. Valley National Bancorp (. VLY - Free Report) : This holding...
Anterix (ATEX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ATEX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.67. This compares to loss of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Zai Lab (ZLAB)
ZLAB - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Zai Lab is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ZLAB in this report.
