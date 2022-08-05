More families seeking assistance for school supply purchases in Wood County

Read on nbc24.com
Groundbreaking kicks off construction of new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Monday morning was the dawning of construction for eight new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park. The Perrysburg Rotary Club raised $300,000 of the $400,000 budgeted for the courts which are planned for an area south of the parking lot. The remaining $100,000 will be covered...
Toledo School for the Arts hosts free community art project
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is sponsoring a hands-on visual art piece for community members to help create alongside workers from the Toledo School for the Arts. The group of instructors will be at the Danny Thomas Park in South Toledo putting together the glass mosaic. The...
Wauseon man accused of fatally injuring 3-year-old turns himself in
WAUSEON, Ohio — A man from Wauseon is facing charges of felonious assault and murder in view of a Tuesday incident. According to a press release form the city's Division of Police, officers, were dispatched to a reported child having seizures. On scene, they found an unresponsive 3-year-old girl....
Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall
Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
Toledo is revved up for Jeep Fest 2022!
The Toledo Jeep Fest is set for the weekend of August 12th, 2022! In 2021, more than 65,000 attendees traveled from 37 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Mexico to take part in the dynamic weekend-long event, and it's projected to welcome even more this year to help celebrate the 5th annual Toledo Jeep Fest.
Cenovus Energy reaches deal to buy BP's half of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery
TOLEDO, Ohio — Cenovus Energy Inc. has agreed to purchase BP's remaining 50% interest in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. Cenovus merged with Husky Energy in 2021 and has owned the other 50% of the refinery since then. The $300 million transaction is expected to close by the end of...
