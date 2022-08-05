Seneca County Museum staff celebrates 80th anniversary with new contents

Read on nbc24.com
Related
nbc24.com
Toledo School for the Arts hosts free community art project
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is sponsoring a hands-on visual art piece for community members to help create alongside workers from the Toledo School for the Arts. The group of instructors will be at the Danny Thomas Park in South Toledo putting together the glass mosaic. The...
nbc24.com
Groundbreaking kicks off construction of new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Monday morning was the dawning of construction for eight new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park. The Perrysburg Rotary Club raised $300,000 of the $400,000 budgeted for the courts which are planned for an area south of the parking lot. The remaining $100,000 will be covered...
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swantonenterprise.com
Corn Fest to feature music, food, fun
A festival with an origin dating back more than a century will take center stage in Swanton this weekend. The Corn Festival, with the theme of “Cornfield of Dreams,” is mostly Saturday with a couple events happening Friday. “The theme kind of fell into place combining the movie...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Navy submarine repair facilities coming to Ohio hopeful to be under contract
Those behind the effort to bring Navy submarine repair facilities to Northeast Ohio meet with senior Navy officials at the Pentagon. "Hopeful that we'll be under contract before too long."
13abc.com
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Jeep Fest guide and event schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps never look better than on the streets of Toledo and Jeep enthusiasts are headed back to town Aug. 12-14 for the fifth Jeep Fest. Festivities begin Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon and include the popular Jeep parade, off-road course and live music. Jeep...
sent-trib.com
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
nbc24.com
Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall
Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
thevillagereporter.com
Casey Noonan Leads Flag To Flag For Win At Oakshade Raceway
WAUSEON, OH – Casey Noonan survived several late race restarts to earn his second Oakshade Raceway feature win of the season which highlighted a wild evening of racing on the 3/8-mile dirt oval on Saturday night. Noonan, out of Sylvania, Ohio, started the 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature...
Knox Pages
Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912
FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
toledoparent.com
School Employees in Ohio Can Now Carry Guns
In June, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that allows school employees (faculty and staff) in Ohio to possess a handgun on school grounds. This comes on the heels of a resurgence of mass shootings across our country, most notably the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, and the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that’s been fueling the nationwide gun debate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
BP sells remaining 50% stake in Toledo refinery to Cenovus for $300M
TOLEDO, Ohio — BP is selling its remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery to a Canadian company. Calgary-based Cenovus announced Monday it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining stake in the refinery. Cenovus already owns the other 50%. Per terms of the deal, Cenovus will also...
13abc.com
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
Comments / 0