‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island’ Cast on Horror Films and Scary Stories

Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Jacob Elordi was sleeping in his car after filming the ‘Kissing Booth’: ‘I wasn’t booking jobs’
Jacob Elordi is opening up about his career in the entertainment industry, revealing to GQ that he struggled to find more jobs and only had “400 or $800 left” in his bank account after filming the first Netflix ‘Kissing Booth’ movie in 2018. The Australian actor admitted that...
Supergirl's Chyler Leigh to Star Opposite Andie MacDowell in Hallmark's The Way Home Series
Click here to read the full article. Chyler Leigh is trading in the superhero dramatics for some small-town mischief. The Supergirl alum is set to star opposite Andie MacDowell in Hallmark Channel’s upcoming series The Way Home, our sister site Deadline reports. The show is a family drama about three generations of women who make up the Landry family, and it contains a time-travel twist. Leigh will play Kat Landry, a newly divorced and recently laid off single mom who moves back to her small Canadian farm town of Port Haven after receiving a letter from her estranged mother Del (MacDowell) urging...
Olivia Newton-John death: Daughter posts moving tribute to Grease star, who has died aged 73
Hollywood legend Olivia Newton-John has died of breast cancer. She was 73 years old. The actor’s husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday afternoon (8 August). “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Easterling continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.” Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Actor, singer and activist dies aged 73Olivia Newton-John told women to ‘trust their instincts’ after first mammogram failed to pick up breast cancerGrease The Musical star: It was surreal to break Dame Olivia’s death to audienceThere was more to Olivia Newton-John than just Grease
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Broadway’s ‘The Kite Runner’ Sets Friday Performances For Masked Audiences Only
Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s The Kite Runner will require audiences to wear masks at Friday night performances beginning August 19, producers announced today, becoming the first Broadway production to adopt a sort of hybrid masking policy. “We have received feedback from some theatregoers who remain cautious about being in an audience with non-masked patrons,” said producer Victoria Lang in a statement, “as well as others who are still immunocompromised. We want to give everyone the opportunity to see The Kite Runner and are offering this option to accommodate them.” The more pervasive mask-optional policy, which remains in effect...
