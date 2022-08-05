Nebraska medical marijuana supporters hope to see issue on 2022 ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature doesn’t have enough support for an abortion ban to call a special session. That was the message in the letter Gov. Pete Ricketts received from Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, on Monday indicating 30 state senators were willing to vote in favor of an abortion ban in the state. That’s three short of the votes that would be needed in order for that vote to pass.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO