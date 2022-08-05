ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska medical marijuana supporters hope to see issue on 2022 ballot

By John Chapman
WOWT
 3 days ago
Cinda Marsh
3d ago

So many kids with seizure disorders need this. Grow up, pass this to help them live normal lives. They aren’t smoking weed! They are using a tiny chemical in a different form to drastically improve quality of life. Are you really so entrenched in your conservative political views that you would intentionally hurt these kids without thinking it out?

Floyd Kettle
3d ago

Nebraska made me a felon for growing a few plants for my medicine. I blame no one but my self because of it. will My felony a bit squashed if it's legalized?

WOWT

Not enough support for abortion ban in Nebraska unicam to call special session

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature doesn’t have enough support for an abortion ban to call a special session. That was the message in the letter Gov. Pete Ricketts received from Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, on Monday indicating 30 state senators were willing to vote in favor of an abortion ban in the state. That’s three short of the votes that would be needed in order for that vote to pass.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska abortion law fight to resume in January

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A unicameral legislature divided over Nebraska’s abortion laws will take up the issue in January after Governor Pete Ricketts released a statement Monday explaining why there will not be a special session in Lincoln to address the divisive issue. Ricketts did not speak to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's ﻿30 state senators who support further restrictions on abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature will not hold a special session toamend the state's abortion laws. In a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Hilgers noted that 30 state senators supported further restrictions on abortion in the state. Thirty-three votes were needed to overcome a filibuster and pass legislation.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska SHIP webinar focuses on Medicare open enrollment

After the success of a previous webinar, Nebraska SHIP will host a Medicare basics webinar from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 20. This webinar will help people better understand Medicare open enrollment, said Sheila Kennedy, a certified SHIP counselor. The webinar is in conjunction with the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska. Nebraska SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
NEBRASKA STATE
KBUR

Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa

Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
DAKOTA CITY, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...

