A Flood Watch for tonight. Radar has some rain in the area. High of 92 and low of 74 today. No rain so far today at the TV station. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are very high. Heat index is a big factor. Water vapor satellite has lots of moisture over us. Satellite shows lots of clouds and radar has rain in the area. Rain chances tonight and tomorrow but better weather by mid week. The wind will change to the north and bring in better weather by mid week. Rain chances after that look pretty low for a while. Temps will cool and stay there for a while. Tonight, storms and 70. Tomorrow, few showers and 79. Nice weather to end the week and the weekend also looks pretty good.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO