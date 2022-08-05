ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Break in the heat coming

A Flood Watch for tonight. Radar has some rain in the area. High of 92 and low of 74 today. No rain so far today at the TV station. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are very high. Heat index is a big factor. Water vapor satellite has lots of moisture over us. Satellite shows lots of clouds and radar has rain in the area. Rain chances tonight and tomorrow but better weather by mid week. The wind will change to the north and bring in better weather by mid week. Rain chances after that look pretty low for a while. Temps will cool and stay there for a while. Tonight, storms and 70. Tomorrow, few showers and 79. Nice weather to end the week and the weekend also looks pretty good.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Power restored to more than 1,000 Duke Energy Customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 1,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark this morning after strong storms and heavy rain pushed through the area overnight, according to the company’s Outage Map. The majority of the outages are in the Springhill area of Terre Haute. Those customers...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Celebrating Summer in Clinton: Honest Abe Roofing really cares for customers

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Your roof doesn’t have to look terrible to need some love… and the folks at Honest Abe Roofing in Terre Haute will repair, replace and watch over your roof for years to come. As part of Celebrating Summer in Clinton, residents can get a 5% discount on roofing services if you tell them you heard about them on Good Day Live!
CLINTON, IN
Terre Haute, IN
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Community members will be honored with a pavilion dedication

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 11, the 12 Points Revitalization Inc. will be honoring community members who have been helpful to the community with a pavilion dedication. The structure will be located at 1323 Lafayette Avenue. Those being honored include Keymark Construction, the group that donated their...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Man arrested outside Dugger Party Center

DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A call about a suspicious person led to one man being arrested for drug-related charges. On Sunday, authorities said they were called to the Dugger Party Center where a man, later identified as Shad Robling, allegedly tried to conceal something in his pocket. A press...
DUGGER, IN

