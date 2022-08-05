Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say

Read on www.pennlive.com
Carl Diggs Sr.
3d ago
The wife and I was at the exit point watching all this unfold. 50 was everywhere and I definitely mean everywhere. Yet I thought I seen it all plus on the way home from the hospital there were 2 serious 18 wheeler accidents as well. Definitely a tough day for 911.
Related
28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Assault in Columbia
COLUMBIA, PA- The Columbia Borough Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Nathan Warner for committing simple...
State police looking for stolen vehicle near Montandon
Montandon, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a vehicle that was reported stolen Friday in Northumberland County. Police say the red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was taken from the area of Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township. The vehicle belongs to New Enterprise Lime and Stone. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
phl17.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Dauphin County boy reported missing: police
Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing. Natal may be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Dauphin County teen found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
‘Hiding a homicide:’ New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison
Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
WGAL
Dauphin County homeowner pepper-sprayed during burglary
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for whoever broke into a man's home in Dauphin County, pepper-sprayed him and stole items. Troopers said someone cut the screen on a kitchen window to get into the home in the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
abc27.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for indecent assault, endangering child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Andrew Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
abc27.com
Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
Police looking for suspect who caused ‘several thousand dollars’ of damage at construction site
Carlisle police are looking for a suspect who caused "several thousand dollars worth of damage" at a construction site.
Two 'Suspicious Deaths' After Police Find Five 'Unconscious People' In York
Five people were found "unconscious" and two people have died under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. York City police were called to "reports of several unconscious people" in the 600 block of West Locust Street just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, according to a release by the department. Upon...
Woman made threat, waved gun at sister
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 73-year-old woman was arrested after police say she waved a gun near her sister's head during an argument and asked if she wanted to see "brains on the floor." Pammie Joe Johnson of Bloomsburg is now facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, according to court records. Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar was called to a home in the 300 block of W. Fourth...
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in York. On Aug. 7 around 7:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 600 block of W. Locust St. in York for reports of multiple unconscious people. Upon...
Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
Man Wanted For Murder In Reading: Police
Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a 20-year-old wanted man. Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is wanted on first and third-degree murder charges, as well as aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin, Reading police said. Rivera-Valentin was...
abc27.com
Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
