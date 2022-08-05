Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 73-year-old woman was arrested after police say she waved a gun near her sister's head during an argument and asked if she wanted to see "brains on the floor." Pammie Joe Johnson of Bloomsburg is now facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, according to court records. Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar was called to a home in the 300 block of W. Fourth...

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO