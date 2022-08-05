ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nittany Mall Casino decision continues to be on hold

By Maria Cade
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Discussions surrounding the proposed mini-casino in State College continue, and it looks like those conversations will go on for a little while longer.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will be holding off on the decision until November at the earliest, according to a hearing officer’s scheduling order . Tentatively, arguments on petitions to intervene won’t be heard until Wednesday, October 19.

“If the process is extended, there’s more time for considering multiple different positions and maybe some peer-reviewed research,” John Summerson, a Bellefonte resident said.

Summerson, who is opposed to the approval of the project, said, “I think it would be really unfortunate to have a business where its sole purpose is to move cash from people who truly need it and don’t have very much, into the hands of some people, like developers who are few and already have quite a lot of money.”

The delay follows a pending lawsuit from The Cordish Companies, who suggests the gaming board improperly accepted the licensing bid from SC Gaming OpCo, LLC’s application.

“I hope that the court will do its due diligence and come up with a just verdict, whatever the truth is I want that to come out,” State College resident Andrew Shaffer said.

While many have opposed the casino in State College, other residents are in favor of the casino making its way to Happy Valley.

“Instead of it just always being football weekends and being deserted the rest of the time, this could be something that evens things out a little bit during the rest of the times when we don’t have events happening here in Happy Valley,” State College resident Melissa Brannen said.

Concerns have been brought up regarding the effect that the casino would have on Penn State’s large student population, with many residents concerned about the effect online gambling has on the age group.

“The people who are going to want to do that are doing it already anyway,” State College resident Stephen Hilton said. “So, we may as well give them the means of doing it here to pump some of the money back into the local community.”

A 2021 College Township impact report found that tax revenue from the project would have a significant positive effect on the township’s budget.

Petitions to intervene are due to the Gaming Control Board by Friday, August 26.

