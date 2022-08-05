How tax-free weekend will impact local small businesses

The new Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is replacing the traditional drive-thru window with a door. Yep, a drive-thru with a door. Some Chick-fil-A locations are experimenting with replacing the traditional drive-thru window with a door. This allows team members to walk out and serve food to customers directly instead of passing the food to them from a window, which can feel a little impersonal or even lead to occasional dropped items. Outside meal delivery is also being tested where customers pull up in a designated spot to have their food brought out to them, complete with magnetic delineators which help separate staff from the vehicles and helps keep team members safe.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO