How tax-free weekend will impact local small businesses

WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opening in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
kiss951.com
It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina
This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
WRDW-TV
All about kayaking: Where and how to enjoy it in Augusta!
[FULL] Morning Mix - International Cat Day, another back-to-school day, and more!. It's the first day of school for Richmond County middle and high school students. We have the latest on a new bus tracker app, plus a look into staffing and security in more of our local school districts. Here are your top headlines.
Inaugural cyber summit coming to North Augusta in September
One of the CSRA's growing industries, cybersecurity, is having an inaugural summit to discuss the job market and research opportunities in North Augusta. The Savannah River Cyber Summit is scheduled to be held Sept. 27-28 in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Riverside Village. The summit will host a variety of academia, corporations and public entities that work within the field. The event plans to focus on the Cyber Command and the Cyber District around Fort Gordon.
Millions in rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As inflation and rent prices continue to skyrocket, many South Carolinians are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent or utilities, there are resources available. Akira Johnson lost her primary source of income early in the pandemic when she was forced to close her...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to dip in Augusta and across U.S.
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday. It’s already low in Georgia, where AAA reports the statewide average stands at $3.62 on Monday, down from $3.76 a week ago. In Augusta, the average on Monday is $3.54, down from $3.68 a week ago.
WRDW-TV
HUB for Community Innovation to hist little free library
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A “little free library” showcasing the work of local artist Porkchop will be installed at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave. It’s one of 13 of the libraries being installed throughout the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods of...
Rural Health Services offers assistance during Healthcare for the Homeless event at Gyles Park
Hoping to find solutions to the problems he faces, Christopher Miller attended the Healthcare for the Homeless event Monday at Gyles Park in Aiken. “I’m here to get some help,” he said. “I’m poor and in poverty, and I’m homeless. Everybody who is homeless isn’t a drug addict. There are some people like myself that want to work, that can work and that are dedicated. I just want to become a good member of the community.”
WDEL 1150AM
Bidens planning South Carolina vacation
The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 8-14
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 8-14. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 539 Flat Rock Lane – $1,000,000. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood:...
wgac.com
South Carolina Sales Tax Free Weekend: What You Can And Can’t Buy
Time flies. The South Carolina Sales Tax Free Weekend has been around since 2000. With schools already in session or about to start, the online and store tax free holiday will save shoppers between $2 million and $3 million dollars, according the the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Not sure...
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
South Carolina is the worst state to have a baby, study finds
Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
WRDW-TV
New Richmond County bus tracker launched to ease parents’ minds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is starting up again in Richmond County. One concern on parents’ minds is transportation. The Richmond County School System has had issues with its previous bus tracking app launched in 2018. But officials are trying to improve it this time around. Parents are cautious...
WRDW-TV
New SC law guarantees daily break, planning time for many teachers, but not right away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the return of students to the classroom this month also comes the return of long days for a lot of South Carolina teachers. For years, many of these educators have been lamenting that they don’t receive a break during the day to plan lessons, grade assignments, or eat their lunch.
WRDW-TV
Amid blood crisis, Augusta VA hospital to host 2 drives for donors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will partner with Shepeard Community Blood Center to host blood drives. On Tuesday, Shepeard will host a blood drive at the Charlie Norwood Uptown Division, 1 Freedom Way, from 10 am to 3 p.m. inside the hospital. On Sept....
wgac.com
SRNS to Hold Recruitment Fair
Mark your calendar for Friday, August 26. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions will hold an Engineering and Project Controls Recruitment Fair at the University of South Carolina Aiken Student Activity Center from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. SRNS officials say there’s a current need for more staffing at the site.
wgac.com
New Chick-fil-A On Washington Road Won’t Have A Drive-Thru Window. What?
The new Chick-fil-A on Washington Road in Augusta is replacing the traditional drive-thru window with a door. Yep, a drive-thru with a door. Some Chick-fil-A locations are experimenting with replacing the traditional drive-thru window with a door. This allows team members to walk out and serve food to customers directly instead of passing the food to them from a window, which can feel a little impersonal or even lead to occasional dropped items. Outside meal delivery is also being tested where customers pull up in a designated spot to have their food brought out to them, complete with magnetic delineators which help separate staff from the vehicles and helps keep team members safe.
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
