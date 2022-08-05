Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team has not negotiated in good faith for a contract extension. Smith, who does not have an agent, wrote Tuesday in a statement to NFL.com that he has “officially” asked to be dealt and that it was “deeply painful.” He said he has been trying to negotiate an extension since April and accused the team of trying to take advantage of him. “Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn’t value me here,” he wrote. “They’ve refused to negotiate in good faith. Every step of this journey has been ‘take it or leave it.’ The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it.” Smith, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2018, was second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO