A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District

WRDW-TV
Richmond County sees safety upgrades for new school year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking in with the school district’s safety plans this year. As far as COVID goes, students and staff did not have to wear masks on the first day for the first time since 2019. Richmond County school leaders say they’re working on having...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ITEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Marshal’s Office discuss blighted properties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about new development possibilities in Augusta, including a complete overhaul of old Regency Mall. Another issue is getting blighted properties torn down. Last summer, commissioners passed a blight ordinance that was supposed to help make that process easier. We met with the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Local rural health efforts get boost from state, federal funds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An AU-led program and two hospitals in the CSRA are in line for some state and federal funding that’s meant to improve rural health care. The Georgia Department of Community Health awarded $9 million in grant funds to 10 rural hospitals across the state, with each hospital receiving $900,000.
WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional free-standing ER opening in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
WRDW-TV
New Richmond County bus tracker launched to ease parents’ minds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is starting up again in Richmond County. One concern on parents’ minds is transportation. The Richmond County School System has had issues with its previous bus tracking app launched in 2018. But officials are trying to improve it this time around. Parents are cautious...
wfxg.com
Columbia County Code Enforcement and residents weigh in on what's ahead for local apartment complex
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County Code Enforcement recently conducted an inspection of Clara Point Apartments and they speak on what's ahead for those who live here. Resident, Alicia Rodriguez is angry and she call her living situation "stressful and worrisome." "THIS IS JUST, THIS IS NOT OK AND SOMETHING MORE NEEDS TO BE DONE AND YOU HAVE TO PUSH HARDER.”
WRDW-TV
HUB for Community Innovation to hist little free library
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A “little free library” showcasing the work of local artist Porkchop will be installed at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the HUB for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave. It’s one of 13 of the libraries being installed throughout the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods of...
Code enforcement regarding local property to be discussed by commissioners
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – This Dover Street property will be front and center at the Augusta Commission’s Public Service Committee meeting Tuesday. District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan says while homes are constantly being built in this area, this property has yet to be finished. “it’s a duplex and it seems to be being built by […]
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 8
It's the first day of school for Richmond County middle and high school students. We have the latest on a new bus tracker app, plus a look into staffing and security in more of our local school districts. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro former council member gets ready to be the new mayor
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro is getting a new mayor. A former councilman will be serving the rest of Mayor Greg Carswell’s term. Carswell plead guilty to multiple felony charges, which caused him to lose his job. His replacement, a long-time city councilman, is ready to gain back community trust.
wfxg.com
Aiken County students offered chance at success ahead of school year
(GRANITEVILLE, SC) - One local organization gave away book bags and school supplies Saturday morning, but that's not all. The mission of SuccessTeam is to prepare students for success, not only in the classroom, but well beyond. FOX54 spoke with Austrai Bradley, of SuccessTeam, who said "SuccessTeam is a non-profit...
City of Grovetown to hold job fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is holding a job fair at Liberty Park, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1pm-4pm. Representatives will be onsite promoting open positions and roles available with the City. Other local governments and colleges will be on hand as well showcasing job opportunities, job placements, and educational programs. […]
WRDW-TV
All about kayaking: Where and how to enjoy it in Augusta!
[FULL] Morning Mix - International Cat Day, another back-to-school day, and more!. It's the first day of school for Richmond County middle and high school students. We have the latest on a new bus tracker app, plus a look into staffing and security in more of our local school districts. Here are your top headlines.
Missing Millbrook twins case sees major increase in reward dollars
The reward money has increased in the event that the Millbrook twins are found.
Rural Health Services offers assistance during Healthcare for the Homeless event at Gyles Park
Hoping to find solutions to the problems he faces, Christopher Miller attended the Healthcare for the Homeless event Monday at Gyles Park in Aiken. “I’m here to get some help,” he said. “I’m poor and in poverty, and I’m homeless. Everybody who is homeless isn’t a drug addict. There are some people like myself that want to work, that can work and that are dedicated. I just want to become a good member of the community.”
GDOT proposes replacement of 13th Street bridge to North Augusta City Council
Many items were brought up during Monday night's North Augusta City Council study session, including a plan to replace the 13th Street bridge that connects Augusta with North Augusta's Georgia Avenue.
WRDW-TV
Parents, kids explore career options during Aiken STEAM Day
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/Sky Is The Limit Foundation and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, Aiken STEAM DAY.
3-vehicle crash slows morning traffic in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident. It happened about 7:45 Tuesday morning on Belair Road at Columbia Road, right in front of Papa Johns Pizza Restaurant. Injuries are reported. Motorists may encounter delays near the scene of that multi-vehicle wreck.
