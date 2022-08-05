Oak Creek advocates for peace on 10th anniversary of Sikh Temple shooting

Read on cbs58.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
spectrumnews1.com
Sikh Temple of Wisconsin honors victims of mass shooting by connecting community to their culture
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A decade after the mass shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, The Sikh Coalition has continued to commemorate the memories of the victims. The Sikh motorcycle club traveled all the way from California, to not only be in solidarity with the Sikh community in Wisconsin, but also to show an important symbol in their culture: The turban.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Bucks Foundation distributing $250K grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, it is distributing $250,000 worth of grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations as part of its summer grant cycle. According to a news release, aligning with the foundation’s five pillars of health and wellness, economic and individual empowerment,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek critically missing 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing child. Police say 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo was last seen around 11:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, near 110th and Sanctuary Drive. She's described as a white female, approximately 5'1", 140 pounds, with a medium...
CBS 58
'Inclusivity is so important to us': State Fair hopes to offer more sensory friendly mornings in future
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While the excited, fun-filled screams of kids enjoying the rides at Wisconsin's State Fair could still be heard Monday morning, Spin City was a bit quieter than usual. The morning rain let up just in time for the rides to open at 11 a.m.,...
Teen arrested after abduction investigation ends with police pursuit crash
A Milwaukee teen was arrested after an abduction investigation lead to a police pursuit and ended in a crash on Friday.
CBS 58
8 adorable beagles ready for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Eight adorable beagles are ready for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. The pups -- named Charlotte, Dorothy, Emma Rose, Freddie, Louie, Jetta, Jem, and Joy -- are available at WHS Milwaukee Campus. The beagles were welcomed to Wisconsin as part of a group of dogs...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
CBS 58
UW Health doctor answers back-to-school COVID-19 questions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's almost time to return back to school but COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. Should your child be wearing a mask and social distancing? CBS 58 was joined by Doctor Jeff Pothoff, who is the chief quality officer at UW Health in Madison, to answer some questions.
WISN
Deputies investigate shooting on I-94
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigated a freeway shooting Sunday night on Interstate 94. One driver had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th Street off ramp. The freeway was closed...
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man accused in death of 9-month-old child ordered to undergo mental exam
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of killing a young boy he was babysitting was in court Monday, Aug. 8. Anthoni Cirra was arrested last month and charged with first degree reckless homicide and bail jumping among other charges. While in court Monday morning, his attorney argued Cirra wasn't...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
CBS 58
Help crown 'The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin' at festival in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 in Milwaukee's Deer District, and the nominees have been announced!. Event attendees will have the opportunity to taste the Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite to help crown "The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin." The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returns to Lakeshore State Park this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Drag Boat Festival returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at Lakeshore State Park, located on Harbor Drive, on Saturday, Aug. 13. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the normally tranquil Lake Shore Park will see...
