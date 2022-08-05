Law enforcement has three safety strategies to remember if ever in an active threat situation

Read on www.kimt.com
KIMT
Rochester treatment center handing out Narcan kits more frequently
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Police reported a high number of drug overdose calls this past weekend. At least four of those calls became emergency situations. Several of the victims were given a medication called Narcan to help pull them through. Because overdoses are now happening so often in The Med City, Narcan is being used a lot more these days.
KIMT
RPD responds to 4 different overdose incidents with Narcan being used
ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders around Rochester responded to a rash of overdose calls over the weekend, and many ended with Narcan being used. Friday, 7:41 p.m. - In the 10 block of 11th Ave. NE, a 31-year-old man overdosed. Narcan was used and he was taken to St. Marys.
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
KIMT
Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
Plea Deal For Former Rochester Athletic Club Employee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a former employee of the Rochester Athletic Club entered into a plea agreement involving allegations of criminal sexual conduct. 39-year-old Bradley Dorsher, who now lives in Brandon Minnesota, today admitted to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct...
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Guns Seized, Woman Charged in Rochester Shots Fired Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman has been charged in connection to a shots fired call that happened in northwest Rochester earlier this year. 32-year-old Catherine Pelowski is facing a felony firearm possession charge after police allegedly found multiple firearms and ammunition in her residence. It all started when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Phama Ct. Northwest on May 13.
KIMT
Dodge County first responders practice active shooter training
DODGE COUNTY, Minn.- With mass shootings happening across the nation - active shooter training is something a lot of us have probably seen more of. On Saturday, Dodge County first responders practiced has their own active shooter training. The training was for all of Dodge County's public safety agencies. The...
Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Neighbor During Dispute
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly pointing a handgun at his neighbor. The criminal complaint charging 65-year-old Gerald Senart with second-degree assault says Rochester Police responded on April 1 20 to a report of a dispute between neighbors in the 5400 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest and met with a woman who provided them with a video of the confrontation. The court document indicates Senart admitted to the officers that he was in possession of a handgun during his interaction with the woman, but he denied pointing it at her.
KIMT
RPD: House suffers extensive damage after possible impaired driver crashes vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Faribault man could be facing charges after a crash resulted in a vehicle causing substantial damage to a residence. Police said the rollover crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. The vehicle left the road, struck a curb and hit a car in a driveway at 1927 Valleyhigh Dr. NW before it hit a residence causing extensive damage in the 2000 block.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
mprnews.org
Neither snow nor rain may stop the mail — but in parts of Minnesota, staffing shortages are delaying delivery
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, noticed it after she put her mail on hold for...
KIMT
Placement continues to be a problem for juveniles arrested in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - A 16-year-old boy wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct was placed under arrest early Friday morning, but law enforcement came into more issues when they couldn’t find any placement for the boy anywhere in the state. The boy, who was arrested after he...
KIMT
Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty. Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
KIMT
"We Choose Us" launches campaign in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A movement for multiracial democracy was launched on Sunday in southern Minnesota. Members of the "We Choose Us" campaign gathered in Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park to spread the word about their campaign. The movement fights for voter rights, voter access, and empowering small dollar donors.
