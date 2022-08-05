Limited Monkeypox Vaccine Doses Being Prioritized As Cases In County 'Accelerate'

Read on www.sfgate.com
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Solano County reports first human case of West Nile Virus
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County reported its first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) on Thursday. The victim is from Vacaville and is currently recovering. Humans and animals can get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can get it by feeding on infected birds. Currently, there are seven human […]
Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism
Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
SFGate
Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
What is Legionnaires' disease? Everything you need to know about transmission, symptoms and more
Unlike COVID-19 and monkeypox, doctors say this is not transmitted from person to person, only from breathing in vapor containing the bacteria called Legionella, which grows in warm water.
Experts still stumped by event that killed, sickened hundreds of California pelicans
"This kind of volatility in their population, of course, creates concerns."
NBC Bay Area
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
Couple charged with murder of infant from fentanyl overdose
(BCN) — The parents of an infant who died from “acute fentanyl intoxication” in May are being charged with murder and child abuse, according to court papers the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed Thursday. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, of Santa Rosa, were charged with the felonies after Bernard fell asleep in […]
Arrest Made In July Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized
A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The...
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
Dui Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into Four Other Vehicles
PETALUMA (BCN) A driver who allegedly slammed into four other vehicles, then jumped out of her car and fled, shedding clothing as she ran, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Petaluma Friday night, police officials said. The saga began around 9:30 p.m. with a report to...
Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said. On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder […]
Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead
A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
