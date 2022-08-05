ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Limited Monkeypox Vaccine Doses Being Prioritized As Cases In County 'Accelerate'

SFGate
 3 days ago
Related
KRON4 News

Solano County reports first human case of West Nile Virus

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County reported its first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) on Thursday. The victim is from Vacaville and is currently recovering. Humans and animals can get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can get it by feeding on infected birds. Currently, there are seven human […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
wine-searcher.com

Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism

Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted evacuations of homes and businesses along a stretch of Highway 53, with reports indicating that the fire may have been intentionally set. The Ogulin fire in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first...
CLEARLAKE, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Couple charged with murder of infant from fentanyl overdose

(BCN) — The parents of an infant who died from “acute fentanyl intoxication” in May are being charged with murder and child abuse, according to court papers the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed Thursday. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, of Santa Rosa, were charged with the felonies after Bernard fell asleep in […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Arrest Made In July Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized

A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Dui Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into Four Other Vehicles

PETALUMA (BCN) A driver who allegedly slammed into four other vehicles, then jumped out of her car and fled, shedding clothing as she ran, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Petaluma Friday night, police officials said. The saga began around 9:30 p.m. with a report to...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for DUI after colliding with multiple cars

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with several vehicles, police said. On Friday at approximately 9:28 p.m., a motorist was traveling westbound on Lakeville Highway at a high rate of speed when they collided with a vehicle. The car that was struck pulled onto the shoulder […]
PETALUMA, CA
Paradise Post

Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead

A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
UKIAH, CA

