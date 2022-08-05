Read on www.fox9.com
RAW: Mall of America shooting: Police provide update, still searching for suspects
Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged in connection to the shooting at Mall of America last week. Story: https://www.fox9.com/news/mall-of-america-shooting-charges-filed-against-3-people.
Mall of America shooting: Shooter still on the run as 3 others charged
Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged Monday in connection to the shooting at Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4. The shooter remains at large and has not been formally charged. They're accused of helping the shooter and another man evade arrest.
Man killed in Minneapolis apartment shooting, gun tossed on television station roof
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A gun believed to be used in a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis high-rise apartment was apparently tossed onto the roof of a neighboring television station on Sunday evening. Police responded around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside an apartment building at 10th...
Trial begins for man charged in 1993 Minneapolis murder case
Jerry Westrom is charged with murder for a cold case from 1993 in which Jeanne Childs was killed in south Minneapolis. Westrom is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying.
Burnsville police arrest man in connection to apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was arrested for his alleged connection to a Burnsville apartment fire believed to have been an act of arson that displaced residents in about 50 units. Firefighters were dispatched to a 5-story apartment complex located on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway around...
Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating
STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
Wright County deputies fatally shot armed man 'having mental health challenges'
OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a man who they say was "having mental health challenges" and allegedly threatened them with a knife early Sunday morning. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE...
Wright Co family questions police response to mental health crisis
Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a man who they say was "having mental health challenges" and allegedly threatened them with a knife early Sunday morning. But his family is now questioning the circumstances that led up to this death, and whether or not they could have been prevented.
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
Shakopee water ski show brings out big crowds
It’s no surprise that the birthplace of waterskiing, Minnesota, also boasts several impressive water ski teams and shows. One of the Midwest’s largest water ski clubs, the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association, puts on a free show at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee every Thursday of the summer through August. Nearly a thousand people show up each week to watch the pyramids, ballet, barefooting, jumping and wakeboarding. The association was formed in 1957 and has nearly 200 members.
Prior Lake hosts first anti-racism and inclusion dance jam
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saturday was the first annual Playdays Dance Jam, dedicated to promoting anti-racism and inclusiveness after several disturbing incidents. Late last year, two videos circulated on social media that appeared to show Prior Lake High School students making racist comments. The events led to an...
Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week
This is an important week to show support for the people who grow our food. It’s National Farmer’s Market Week. And because of the cool start to summer, some of the most popular items are just now in-season, like sweet corn. The Minneapolis Farmer’s Market will host a big event at their Lyndale location on Saturday, August 8th. There will be live music, cooking competitions, a corn-husking competition, giveaways and more. The market opens at 6am with opening ceremonies at 8am. Events will run through 1pm.
PJ Fleck: Gophers QB Tanner Morgan ‘knows the expectations’ for 2022 season
MINNEAPOLIS - Tanner Morgan hit Chris Autman-Bell on a slant. Then, it was Michael Brown-Stephens on the same pattern. He found Dylan Wright for a contested catch over the middle, then hit him on a deep out just in time for Wright to get one foot inbounds. Morgan hit tight...
