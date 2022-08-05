ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

Burnsville police arrest man in connection to apartment fire

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was arrested for his alleged connection to a Burnsville apartment fire believed to have been an act of arson that displaced residents in about 50 units. Firefighters were dispatched to a 5-story apartment complex located on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway around...
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Wright Co family questions police response to mental health crisis

Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a man who they say was "having mental health challenges" and allegedly threatened them with a knife early Sunday morning. But his family is now questioning the circumstances that led up to this death, and whether or not they could have been prevented.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall Of America#Kmsp
fox9.com

Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
CHAMPLIN, MN
fox9.com

Shakopee water ski show brings out big crowds

It’s no surprise that the birthplace of waterskiing, Minnesota, also boasts several impressive water ski teams and shows. One of the Midwest’s largest water ski clubs, the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association, puts on a free show at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee every Thursday of the summer through August. Nearly a thousand people show up each week to watch the pyramids, ballet, barefooting, jumping and wakeboarding. The association was formed in 1957 and has nearly 200 members.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Prior Lake hosts first anti-racism and inclusion dance jam

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saturday was the first annual Playdays Dance Jam, dedicated to promoting anti-racism and inclusiveness after several disturbing incidents. Late last year, two videos circulated on social media that appeared to show Prior Lake High School students making racist comments. The events led to an...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
fox9.com

Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

This is an important week to show support for the people who grow our food. It’s National Farmer’s Market Week. And because of the cool start to summer, some of the most popular items are just now in-season, like sweet corn. The Minneapolis Farmer’s Market will host a big event at their Lyndale location on Saturday, August 8th. There will be live music, cooking competitions, a corn-husking competition, giveaways and more. The market opens at 6am with opening ceremonies at 8am. Events will run through 1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy