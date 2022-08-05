Cooper Kupp’s strong take on a promising WR will have Rams fans fired up

Read on clutchpoints.com
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited
Russell Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the entire NFL. Now as Wilson continues to make his presence felt with the Denver Broncos, they are also seeing just how well he can push the ball down the field. On Monday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten spoke […] The post Russell Wilson deep ball has the Broncos excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 pleasant surprises standing out for the Chiefs in 2022 NFL training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work during training camp at the Missouri Western State University. For weeks now, training camp for one of the NFL’s top teams was packed to capacity. Chiefs supporters gathered to practice to see the team’s newest incarnation, which has seen up and down days so far.
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys have a problem with their wide receiver depth, but team owner Jerry Jones is not one bit concerned about it. Instead, he expressed his confidence that the weapons the team has are enough to help them contend. With James Washington sustaining an injury recently and Michael Gallup...
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for what should be an exciting 2022 campaign. After struggling for much of the 2021 season, the Commanders went out and shored up their quarterback position by acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz is a clear upgrade at quarterback for Washington, and head coach Ron Rivera […] The post Ron Rivera pulls trigger on shocking training camp firing of Commanders’ coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
Raiders Running Back 'Destined' To Be Traded At Some Point
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this past offseason. But there could be one more big move on the horizon involving a Pro Bowl running back. According to ProFootballTalk, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs seems "destined to be traded" sometime this season. PFT's Mike Florio pointed out in a recent feature that the team's decision to start him in the Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars on Thursday when all other skill position starters didn't play suggests that it may have been a "showcase" for other teams.
2 49ers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The San Francisco 49ers are starting a new era this season. The franchise has handed down the starting quarterback job to Trey Lance despite Jimmy Garoppolo remaining on the roster. While the Niners and Garoppolo seem to be working together to find a trade, there does not seem to be a rush on the situation. […] The post 2 49ers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s dad drops worrying injury update after Bengals QB’s appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals are eagerly awaiting the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow at training camp. The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is currently sidelined while recovering from an unexpected appendix surgery that he underwent at the start of camp. Burrow’s dad, Jim Burrow, made an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast with Dave Lapham on Aug. 5, and revealed that the star QB may not be back in action as quickly as fans were hoping.
Joe Mixon’s strong reaction to Cale Gundy stepping down as Oklahoma football longtime assistant
The Oklahoma Sooners have parted ways with long-time assistant Cale Gundy after he resigned from his post on Sunday night. Gundy, who was also the Sooners’ wide receivers coach at the time of his resignation, stepped down following an admission that he said “a word that I should never — under any circumstance — have […] The post Joe Mixon’s strong reaction to Cale Gundy stepping down as Oklahoma football longtime assistant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
