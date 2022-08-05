Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Punta Gorda, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Murdock, Gulf Cove, South Venice, El Jobean, Harbour Heights, Placida, Rotonda, Cleveland, Grove City, Warm Mineral Springs, Lake Suzy, Venice Gardens, Charlotte Harbor, Palm Island and Solana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO