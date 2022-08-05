ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Burien’s amazing Arts-A-Glow is returning to downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYUNr_0h6f8E8z00

Burien’s amazing Arts-A-Glow is returning Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 7–10 p.m. to Town Square Park.

“Enjoy this unique opportunity to discover art all around Burien at the 2022 Downtown Arts-A-Glow Art Light Festival,” organizers said. “Head to Downtown Burien and discover light installations and performers, visit a fabulous night market and museums, find art in businesses, dine at local restaurants, and more!”

Help make the night festive by coming in costume and bringing your favorite lantern! Want to make a lantern at home? learn helpful tips on how to turn jars, balloons, and pie tins, and pie tins into whimsical lights, and be sure to check https://www.burienwa.gov/GLOW for more details.

Visit Burien businesses and restaurants

Use Burien Eat Streets, a fun interactive map to find the perfect dinner or snacks for your evening.

This event is hosted by the City of Burien.

A big shout out to our wonderful sponsors and partners who help make this event happen – 4 Culture, Alaska Airlines, Discover Burien, The B-Town Blog and ArtsWa.

Also part of the light festival event will be Discover Burien’s Movie Wall (153rd Street and 6th Ave SW), and downtown Burien businesses.

The Highline Heritage Museum will also be participating, holding a “glow museum” inside, as well as hosting an Artist projecting at the exterior of the building and of course, “moon dancers”! FREE admission to enter the museum – don’t miss it!

For more info, follow the the event page on Facebook here. or at the city’s website here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyYpi_0h6f8E8z00

WHAT: Burien Arts-A-Glow

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022: 7 – 10 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
City
Home, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Alaska Airlines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy