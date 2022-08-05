Burien’s amazing Arts-A-Glow is returning to downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10

Burien’s amazing Arts-A-Glow is returning Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 7–10 p.m. to Town Square Park.

“Enjoy this unique opportunity to discover art all around Burien at the 2022 Downtown Arts-A-Glow Art Light Festival,” organizers said. “Head to Downtown Burien and discover light installations and performers, visit a fabulous night market and museums, find art in businesses, dine at local restaurants, and more!”

Help make the night festive by coming in costume and bringing your favorite lantern! Want to make a lantern at home? learn helpful tips on how to turn jars, balloons, and pie tins, and pie tins into whimsical lights, and be sure to check https://www.burienwa.gov/GLOW for more details.

Visit Burien businesses and restaurants

Use Burien Eat Streets, a fun interactive map to find the perfect dinner or snacks for your evening.

This event is hosted by the City of Burien.

A big shout out to our wonderful sponsors and partners who help make this event happen – 4 Culture, Alaska Airlines, Discover Burien, The B-Town Blog and ArtsWa.

Also part of the light festival event will be Discover Burien’s Movie Wall (153rd Street and 6th Ave SW), and downtown Burien businesses.

The Highline Heritage Museum will also be participating, holding a “glow museum” inside, as well as hosting an Artist projecting at the exterior of the building and of course, “moon dancers”! FREE admission to enter the museum – don’t miss it!

For more info, follow the the event page on Facebook here. or at the city’s website here.