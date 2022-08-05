Read on bakersfieldnow.com
KCSO: Woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs, no signs of trauma
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
2 killed, 3 injured in car crash on Garces Highway in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol says two people were killed and three others were hurt after a car failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting another car on SR-155 (Garces Highway) at Melcher Road in Delano. Officers say a 17-year-old was driving, when he ran a...
Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision
A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
1 killed while walking on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning while walking on Highway 99 near Highway 58. Around 3:40 a.m., deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian standing in the second lane from the fast lane. As officers arrived, they learned that the pedestrian had been […]
Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
Escaped inmate arrested in Bakersfield: CDCR
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An escaped inmate from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield was taken into custody on Monday, according to prison officials. Andres Carrera, 28, was discovered missing from the facilities on Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to prison officials. On Monday Carrera was taken into custody without incident near a […]
2 killed, 3 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign
A 17-year-old Delano boy ran a stop sign and killed a man and woman at the intersection of Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Former BPD police officer dies in shooting as a Colorado deputy
A Kern County native and former Bakersfield Police Department officer — who was a deputy in Colorado — was among three who died in a shooting Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department. El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, who...
Early morning Friday crash kills two Bakersfield motorists, after Dodge carrying 2 Delano teens run stop sign at Melcher Road and Garces Highway
California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate an an early morning Friday crash that killed two Bakersfield motorists, after a Dodge carrying two Delano teens ran a stop sign at Melcher Road and Garces Highway. On Aug. 6, at about 1:59 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of...
At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
Tulare Sheriff’s investigate a shooting at a gas station this afternoon
TULARE, Calif : One person is hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon in Tulare according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 4 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting at Preet’s Market off of Inyo Avenue and Road 36. When units arrived, a man was...
Video captures man intentionally killing man with car in 2016 incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, a jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for a 2016 incident that took place outside the Tower Motel in Bakersfield. Video captured the defendant, Frank Hillman, intentionally hitting victim Shawn Bivens with his car following an argument in the driveway of the Tower Motel, according to officials with the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
Goats allegedly stolen from Highland High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two goats from Highland High School were allegedly stolen early Monday morning, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson. School staff told 17 News two men were allegedly seen breaking into the school’s farm, grabbing the goats and throwing them into the back of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. The […]
CHP: Two killed in Delano crash after vehicle runs stop sign
The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed and three others injured Saturday morning in a crash after a vehicle ran through a stop sign in Delano.
Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 7 years for plan to traffic meth
A Bakersfield man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
1 Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Highway 99 on Friday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m on Friday morning. The incident involved one car and one occupant. The victim was [..]
27 without home due to structure fires in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — 27 people are now without a home due to a fire that spread to multiple structures in Tulare County. The Tulare County Fire Department responded to the call on Thursday in the City of Richgrove. The number of houses damaged was not disclosed but the...
Future repairs and replacements for destroyed church property in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Two Catholic churches in East Bakersfield that have seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage from vandalism might be getting the destroyed property replaced. At the San Clemente Mission Parish, the statue of San Clemente might be getting replaced. However, all of this depends on the Diocese of Fresno. Parishioners […]
