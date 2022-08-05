ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsland, LA

Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vksm2_0h6f85Hh00

GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed.

“The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum.

“It’s all one building, but we have three sections. We have the gift shop, we have Bonnie and Clyde’s last stop café,” said Carver.

The museum currently sits on Highway 154 and it used to be called Canfield’s Café. It’s the café where Bonnie and Clyde had their last meal before they were killed.

“This building was Rosa Canfield’s Cafe. Rosa was a character herself. Bonnie & Clyde ate here several times, but they happened to stop here that morning and get 2 sandwiches to go,” said Carver.

Owner of the museum, Perry Carver, also said after they had that meal they drove about seven and a half miles down the road where they were shot to death. The date was May 23, 1934.

Carver’s love for history is why he bought the museum in 2015.

He will tell you almost anything there is to know about the infamous duo.

“Bienvielle Parish Sheriff Henderson Jerk is what brought them down, he is the one that set up an ambush site, he is the one that did it all really,” said Carver.

Historical pieces from the ambush are highlighted in the museum, as well as newspaper clippings.

“We do have several things from family members that have been donated from this parish that came out of the car that day or that came off of them. 7 of his shotguns, 3 revolvers and one of his 45’s. We have his shoes that were find in the backseat that morning,” said Carver.

Several clothing items that belong to Bonnie are also on display.

“This is history, This is history, whether you like the history or not, there is lot more to Bonnie & Clyde’s story than what movies tell you,” said Carver.

The museum is open 7 days a week. Admission is $8 and kids under 5 are free.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A young entrepreneur opened Monroe’s first candle bar Sunday afternoon. LoveLit Candles Co. + Candle Bar is located in the Twin City Shopping Center at 2213 Louisville Avenue, and it’s a place where candle lovers can go and customize their own signature scent or purchase a ready-made candle.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM receives over $155K grant for its Poverty Point Station Archaeology Program

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation and Division of Archaeology awarded $548,185 in Historic Preservation Fund grants to support 21 projects, surveys, training, and scholarships within various communities across the state. The University of Louisiana-Monroe was awarded $155,960 for its Poverty Point Station Archaeology Program. Historic […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Roy Heatherly, president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, and Caleb Etheridge of Etheridge Pipeline and Conduit join us in the studio. Heatherly provides news pertaining to the Chamber of Commerce and Etheridge gives details about his business. For more information, watch the video above. For […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gibsland, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
KTAL

Bos-Man’s Barber College gives free haircuts at Ratchet City Music Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bos-Man’s Barber College gave away free haircuts on Saturday during Ratchet City Music Fest, an event sponsored by Marvkevea’s Learning Center’s annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Families waited in line at the Louisiana State Fairground for free backpacks, but they couldn’t...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

August 15th Big Audition Date for American Idol in Louisiana

"American Idol" is Getting Ready For Another Epic Season Searching For America's Next Big Star. One of the most exciting things that my family has ever experienced was when my niece Vivian got a Golden Ticket in L.A. and the anxiety was real. As far as I am concerned my niece is the best singer in the world, so the fact that she had to go through so many auditions before getting the Golden Ticket was exhausting. She had to travel to different states just to audition. The good news is that traveling to multiple places just to audition is not necessary anymore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush
KTAL

Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
KTAL

Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

1 wounded by stray bullet in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Monday morning, a woman was shot inside of her home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Portland Ave. and Stonewall St. just before 12:45 a.m. Officers say gunfire broke out on Portland Ave., and a stray bullet entered the home, striking her resident in the neck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy