Read on www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
Fuushoku Gensou
Sign In to follow. Follow Fuushoku Gensou, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Mosaics Galore. Glorious Journey
We have no news or videos for Mosaics Galore. Glorious Journey. Sorry!
Gamespot
1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6
We have no news or videos for 1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6. Sorry!
Gamespot
Heavy Burden
Sign In to follow. Follow Heavy Burden, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
The Story Walker
Sign In to follow. Follow The Story Walker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator
Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
Gamespot
YouTube Will Hold First "Interactive Gaming Livestream" On August 27
YouTube has announced that it'll be hosting its "interactive gaming livestream" that'll take place on August 27 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on the official YouTube channel. The event will feature over 60 content creators and will last about two hours. According to VGC, viewers can participate...
Gamespot
ALEON's Nightmare
Sign In to follow. Follow ALEON's Nightmare, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Stereo Boy
Sign In to follow. Follow Stereo Boy, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Farthest Frontier
Sign In to follow. Follow Farthest Frontier, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Attacker-chan!
Sign In to follow. Follow Attacker-chan!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
Gamespot
A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is In The Works
A live-action Pac-Man movie is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco, the owner of the game series, is working on the movie with production company Wayfarer. Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Chuck Williams came up with an original idea for the Pac-Man film, the report said, though...
Gamespot
New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022
The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
Gamespot
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature
MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Gamespot
4X Strategy Mobile Game Grand Cross W Enters Beta
Netmarble, the publisher behind the recent Ni No Kuni mobile MMO and Marvel Future Revolution, has announced a beta for its new 4X strategy sim, Grand Cross W. Grand Cross W is about a world called Skyna, engulfed in battles against the invading foes called Chaos. While playing the game, players will team up with the main antagonist Layla, and together you'll build armies, construct buildings, and train troops to help win the war. Players will have to use magical powers called Lapis to win battles in-game.
Gamespot
Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse
Latest on Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man Anime Revs Up New Blood-Soaked Trailer
Japanese animation studio MAPPA has released a gory new trailer for Chainsaw Man, an upcoming anime adaptation from director Ryū Nakayama. Chainsaw Man will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October. Like the manga it's based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Survival Theme
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently released a trailer depicting some of the contents of the new season's battle pass, revealing a "survival gear" theme. The Season 14 battle pass contains many cosmetic items that are hunting-themed (or otherwise styled to give them an outdoors-y twist). Given the fact that...
Comments / 0