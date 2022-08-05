ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor appoints Eva Nye to fill District 29 Senate seat

By News Team
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little has appointed Eva Nye to replace her late husband's vacancy on District 29's senate seat.

Sen. Mark Nye passed away July 16th from an illness. He was 76.

Eva Nye is no stranger to politics. She is a registered Democrat and formerly served on Pocatello's City Council for 14 years. She has also acted as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives, Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. She is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation, and the League of Women Voters.

Nye will complete the remainder of her late husband's term, which ends in January 2023.

“Once again, Teresa’s and my sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of Mark Nye – a loyal public servant whose leadership significantly impacted our state,” Governor Little said. “I appreciate Eva stepping up to serve the people of District 29 and the State of Idaho.”

“Mark was a man of honor, a kind and loving person who represented Legislative District 29 with distinction,” Nye said. “His absence in the Capitol will be felt by all the citizens of Idaho. I am honored to complete his term in the Idaho Legislature serving District 29,” Nye said.

According to Mark Nye's obituary, a celebration of life is planned for September 17 at 4:00 p.m. at the Idaho State University Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.

