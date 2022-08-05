North Idaho Now podcast Episode 155: Headlines from 8/3 through 8/5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-3736 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DORIS JEAN WEBB Date of Death: March 27, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JACK WEBB has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-referenced Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be both presented in writing to JACK WEBB, Personal Representative of the Estate of DORIS JEAN WEBB, Deceased, at the office of Callahan & Associates, Chtd., P.O. Box 2226, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83816-2226, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. Dated this 4 day of August, in the year 2022. /s/JACK WEBB Personal Representative Legal#9242 AD#553226 August 9, 16, 23, 2022.

