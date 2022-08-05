North Idaho Now podcast Episode 155: Headlines from 8/3 through 8/5

Read on cdapress.com
Coeur d'Alene Press
Barbara Jean (Adam) Clapp, 79
Barbara Jean (Adam) Clapp, 79, of Osburn, Idaho, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away Aug. 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society — Silverwood Village in Silverton, Idaho. Barb was born March 18, 1943, in Wallace, Idaho, to the late John and Thelma Adam. A lifelong...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'The Miner' a major player
COEUR d'ALENE — If you want to meet the man behind "The Miner," next Monday is your chance. Local artist Terry Lee is scheduled to take part in the dedication of the bronze statue at 3 p.m. Monday at Sixth and Front Avenue. Of his five creations standing tall...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 9 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-3736 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DORIS JEAN WEBB Date of Death: March 27, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JACK WEBB has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-referenced Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be both presented in writing to JACK WEBB, Personal Representative of the Estate of DORIS JEAN WEBB, Deceased, at the office of Callahan & Associates, Chtd., P.O. Box 2226, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83816-2226, and filed with the Clerk of the Court. Dated this 4 day of August, in the year 2022. /s/JACK WEBB Personal Representative Legal#9242 AD#553226 August 9, 16, 23, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sandy Emerson's Chamber legacy
I first met Sandy Emerson in fall 1984, when he managed the Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce from a small building on what is now the northeast corner of The Coeur d'Alene Resort's front lawn. I was fresh off the U-Haul truck from Lewiston, where I had been news editor...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CHIP SHOTS: Aug. 9, 2022
WOMEN’S FLIGHT — Low gross: 1, DeShaw/Holt, 77. 2, Gilliland/Johnson, 83. Low net: 1, Hagerty/Hagerty, 56. 2, Lang/Olson, 59. FIRST FLIGHT — Low gross: 1, VanDerStok/Leigh, 72. 2, Clark/Kingston, 80. Low net: 1, Schultz/Schultz, 64. 2, Catalano/Catalano, 66. SECOND FLIGHT — Low gross: 1, Everson/Everson, 82. 2,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Free breakfast for veterans
COEUR d'ALENE — A free breakfast for veterans is scheduled 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Lake City Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road. The event is sponsored by the Coeur d'Alene Rotary Club. Besides the food, it is billed as a chance to "create new relationships and build...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coming in for a pit stop
Sebastian's Coffee and Pastries has opened in the former Medicine Man Pharmacy building at 1114 W. Ironwood Drive. Owner Travis White, a former executive chef in Seattle, named the business after his favorite Formula One and four-time world champion driver Sebastian Vettle. His menu includes artisan-roasted coffee and a rotating assortment of scratch-made pastries. White recently returned from Ukraine where he helped feed refugees at the Lviv train station.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Power out in Hayden area; KEC expects outage to be resolved by 10 p.m.
A large power outage in the Hayden area is affecting Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers. The company says on its website that customers should be prepared to be without power for several more hours. The outage was caused by a car that crashed around 3 p.m. into a pole near the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Nominations wanted for Mayor’s Awards in the Arts
The city of Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 26th annual Mayor’s Awards in the Arts. Nominations are due by Aug. 31. The Mayor’s Awards in the Arts held in October are to "recognize and encourage excellence in the arts and to stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the community."
Coeur d'Alene Press
New home for Old Glory
COEUR d’ALENE — As the American flag was raised at St. Thomas Cemetery on Sunday, Anne Wilson held her hand to her chest and watched with pride. This was the moment the last 18 months had been building toward. This was why the founder of the Stars and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Property values delay concerns county clerk
COEUR d’ALENE — The delay by the Kootenai County Assessor's Office in providing the county's property values to the auditor could result in property owners paying more taxes than are needed by local taxing districts for their fiscal year 2023 budgets, according to Kootenai County Clerk Jim Brannon.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Let's build bridges, one unit at a time
With affordable home ownership far beyond the reach of so many here, small steps in the right direction could eventually lead to bigger leaps. Jim Brennan understands that, but so do a lot of other people. The difference is, Brennan and business partner Brenny Ross are willing to sacrifice some profit to make small steps happen in Hayden.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Educators, kids deserve support
Last year, I graduated from Coeur d’Alene High School and I have spent seven years of my life in Coeur d’Alene schools, including Hayden Meadows, Sorensen and CHS. While I, just like many people in our community, do not find everything the school board or district does to be completely perfect, I do know one thing. The teachers, counselors and administrators in each of our schools are pretty much saints. They spend eight hours each week day in schools, and countless extra hours afterward, in an effort to educate and inspire the youth in this community. All of my classmates and I would not be the people we are today without the efforts of all of these hardworking individuals.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Senior Meals
• Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Chicken enchiladas with Mexican rice, tomato/cucumber salad, fruit, dessert. Wednesday — Chicken à la King with spinach salad, fruit, biscuit, dessert. Friday — Pork...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Justice Building expansion project moving forward
COEUR d'ALENE - Kootenai County commissioners voted Monday to choose a contractor to provide construction management services for a planned $22 million addition to the Justice Building located on the county’s main campus in downtown Coeur d’Alene. Commissioners Leslie Duncan and Chris Fillios voted to award the construction...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dalton Gardens to consider 3% property tax hike
DALTON GARDENS — The Dalton Gardens City Council is proposing to take the allowable 3% increase in property taxes for its 2022-23 budget. It will hold a hearing on its proposed 2022-23 budget during its 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall on Thursday. A budget workshop will precede it...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Voters may decide on safety in Hayden
A citizens' safety task force is expected to recommend to Hayden City Council members that they ask voters to approve an override levy to pay for additional police presence in the city. The potential ballot measure is expected to be discussed by the council during its regular meeting at 5...
