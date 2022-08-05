Read on www.rocketcitynow.com
Local back-to-school event gives away supplies, and hope.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — School may have already started for many in The Valley... "I know school has already been in session and started back a good week this week," said LaVell Wallace with the Angela Claxton Foundation. But that doesn't stop local nonprofits, like the Angela Claxton Foundation, from...
Huntsville Animal Services still waiving fees, hosting a superhero party for adopters
There are still pets in need of a Superhero! Huntsville Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees through August 27 when they will hold a "superhero reunion" for HAS supporters and adopters.
Huntsville organization hosts fun-filled back-to-school event
As kids head back to the classroom, a local organization was looking to offer a fun weekend event for students and their families.
Huntsville 'newcomer' fair
This free event will have key community groups in attendance that you can learn about, such as the Rocket City Moms, and Madison Parks and Rec..
Back-to-school: Eating disorders and what to look out for
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Going back to school can be stressful for young people. So can the pressures of being thin, and people from all walks of life experience eating disorders. "Anywhere from 10 to 20% of the population deal with an eating disorder." That's according to Linda Steakley, a registered dietician with Huntsville Hospital. "We use the term eating disorder and we also use the term disordered eating and disordered eating oftentimes will turn into a full-blown eating disorder."
Space and Missile Defense Symposium set to take off in Rocket City
230 exhibitors filled the Von Braun Center in preparation for the Annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium.
Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A new walk-in urgent care clinic featuring exam rooms, x-ray capabilities and more, will be opening in Ardmore on Aug. 29. Fastpace Health will be operating the clinic that will be open seven days a week to serve residents in Ardmore and surrounding counties. Fastpace Health CEO, Greg Steil, said a new facility like this clinic is key to giving professional health care service to Ardmore.
Huntsville faith-based treatment helps those battling addiction, alcoholism
His Way Recovery Program is on the front lines in the fight against addiction. The faith-based program was established in 2007 by Doug Stogner and a few others.
Family Services Center’s ‘FAST’ program marks 25 years of helping students and families
As the school year starts, so does a program from the Family Services Center that brings students, parents, and services together in one place.
Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
19 Rewind: Former WHNT reporter remembers chasing Elvis in 1975
In 2005, News 19 reporters met with former WHNT reporter Dick Curtis at the hotel before it was demolished to talk about chasing down Elvis Presley in 1975.
‘I just want him to know’: Woman searches for biological father with Alabama ties
Graduating college, traveling the world, getting married, all things that 29-year-old Kaylena Mushen has done before the age of 30. Now, she has one more goal.
Madison Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus
The 40th Annual Madison Street Festival is officially set to happen after being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans recount dangerous firework show in Huntsville
Fans said that a Trash Pandas game took a scary turn Friday night as several fireworks shot toward the crowd.
Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer in the south means tomatoes and a lot of them!. Payton steps inside the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn about a southern delicacy, tomato pie.
Limestone County NAACP hosts “Back 2 School Career Day” festival in Athens
Organizers of the inaugural "Back 2 School Career Day" say that such an event will help build the Athens-Limestone Community where it's needed most and sets the tone for the rest of the school year
Huntsville welcomes new ‘mayor’ of Redstone Arsenal
Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal said goodbye Thursday to its retiring “mayor,” Col. Glenn Mellor, and welcomed his replacement, Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine,. The Army compares a military base garrison to a city government because it is responsible for the overall operations from roads to recreation. There are generals on the arsenal with important commands and multiple stars, but the garrison commander keeps the arsenal running for the 40,000-plus people who work in organizations as varied as NASA, the FBI and the U.S. Army Materiel Command.
Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama A&M hosts domestic violence forum in the wake of Chi McDade murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was an emotional afternoon for cheerleaders at Alabama A&M. On July 28th, Chi McDade was murdered in a domestic violence incident. Sunday afternoon, leaders and coaches decided to use that tragedy as a teaching moment. “I literally met her a week before she passed. I...
