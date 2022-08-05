ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

Local back-to-school event gives away supplies, and hope.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — School may have already started for many in The Valley... "I know school has already been in session and started back a good week this week," said LaVell Wallace with the Angela Claxton Foundation. But that doesn't stop local nonprofits, like the Angela Claxton Foundation, from...
Huntsville 'newcomer' fair

This free event will have key community groups in attendance that you can learn about, such as the Rocket City Moms, and Madison Parks and Rec..
FOX54 News

Back-to-school: Eating disorders and what to look out for

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Going back to school can be stressful for young people. So can the pressures of being thin, and people from all walks of life experience eating disorders. "Anywhere from 10 to 20% of the population deal with an eating disorder." That's according to Linda Steakley, a registered dietician with Huntsville Hospital. "We use the term eating disorder and we also use the term disordered eating and disordered eating oftentimes will turn into a full-blown eating disorder."
WAFF

Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A new walk-in urgent care clinic featuring exam rooms, x-ray capabilities and more, will be opening in Ardmore on Aug. 29. Fastpace Health will be operating the clinic that will be open seven days a week to serve residents in Ardmore and surrounding counties. Fastpace Health CEO, Greg Steil, said a new facility like this clinic is key to giving professional health care service to Ardmore.
WAFF

Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
WAFF

Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer in the south means tomatoes and a lot of them!. Payton steps inside the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn about a southern delicacy, tomato pie.
AL.com

Huntsville welcomes new ‘mayor’ of Redstone Arsenal

Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal said goodbye Thursday to its retiring “mayor,” Col. Glenn Mellor, and welcomed his replacement, Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine,. The Army compares a military base garrison to a city government because it is responsible for the overall operations from roads to recreation. There are generals on the arsenal with important commands and multiple stars, but the garrison commander keeps the arsenal running for the 40,000-plus people who work in organizations as varied as NASA, the FBI and the U.S. Army Materiel Command.
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

