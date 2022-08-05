Lind Fire fully contained after destroyong several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

Read on www.fox28spokane.com
FOX 28 Spokane
All evacuations lifted in Williams Lake Fire, crews report over 60% containment
CHENEY, Wash. – The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to Washington fire officials. Crews are still working to secure the perimeter and put out hot spots. They said more smoke is expected Monday as dry, hot weather moves through the region.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Shooting in Pasco leaves one dead, two injured
PASCO — Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive. Three victims sustained gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 20-year-old male, was declared deceased. The other two, both young adult males, sustained serious injuries and were treated at a local hospital.
spotonidaho.com
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)
A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
FOX 28 Spokane
Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – More evacuations are now in place for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. There are now Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations from the north end of Chapman lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Land on the west end and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost
Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Small business helps generate support for family farm devastated by Williams Lake Fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Community members turned out in droves Saturday to support Sullivan Family Farms–a local small business and farm in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney–at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley. “We sold out of our flowers, we sold out of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fish and Wildlife commission approves upcoming budget
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget. The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County,...
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man who assaulted 9-week-old baby sentenced to 41 months in prison
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man who assaulted a 9-week-old baby has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Donovan Cantu, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence. He was initially charged with first-degree assault of a child but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Well Known Local Auto Repair Owner Guilty in L & I Scam
According to the Department of Labor and Industries, the owner-operator of a now-closed auto repair and customization shop has been sentenced to 30 days of home electronic monitoring for his role in a worker's comp insurance scam. Rod's Cars is now listed as closed. The long-time shop on Clearwater was...
