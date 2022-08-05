ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

Lind Fire fully contained after destroyong several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

By WSDOT East
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lind, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Adams County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
County
Adams County, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Shooting in Pasco leaves one dead, two injured

PASCO — Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive. Three victims sustained gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 20-year-old male, was declared deceased. The other two, both young adult males, sustained serious injuries and were treated at a local hospital.
PASCO, WA
spotonidaho.com

Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)

A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
LIND, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Lind Fire#Dnr#Washington State#The Red Cross
Big Country News

Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry

DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. – More evacuations are now in place for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. There are now Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations from the north end of Chapman lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Land on the west end and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
CHENEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fish and Wildlife commission approves upcoming budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget. The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Well Known Local Auto Repair Owner Guilty in L & I Scam

According to the Department of Labor and Industries, the owner-operator of a now-closed auto repair and customization shop has been sentenced to 30 days of home electronic monitoring for his role in a worker's comp insurance scam. Rod's Cars is now listed as closed. The long-time shop on Clearwater was...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy