Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Boys Home Holds Fundraiser To Raise Money For Orphans In Ukraine

By Meredith McCown
 3 days ago
Boys at the Tulsa Boys Home are doing something good for children on the other side of the world.

They hosted on art festival on Friday, with proceeds going to an orphanage in Ukraine.

The creations are pieces of art that the boys made in art classes throughout the summer, like an origami string with cranes which represent peace.

The Summer Arts Festival at the Tulsa Boys Home is an annual tradition, but this year, the boys wanted to do something special to help others.

At Friday’s festival, they sold this artwork and tie-dye t-shirts. The money raised will benefit the House of Joy Orphanage in Ukraine.

Ambassador Coordinator Brooke Jackson said the festival is also about instilling confidence and recognition.

"The thing is that our boys don't normally get to showcase like a normal child would, and so what we're doing is just broadcasting and showcasing to make them feel good about themselves, to show our community what we're doing here,” Jackson said.

The boys showed off talents and skills they learned in summer classes like musical performances, fishing, and poetry.

Jackson said as a nonprofit, events like this help invite the community in on their mission.

"We're just really proud of our guys, and you know, we want them to be proud of their artwork,” Jackson said.

Another fundraising event is set for next Thursday at NEFF Brewing and those proceeds benefit the Tulsa Boys Home. You can find tickets here: TBH Barbecue, Beer, + Cigars — Tulsa Boys' Home (tulsaboyshome.org)

