Burlington County, NJ

Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder

NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?

Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Watch Male Take Child Out To Steal Go Cart In Bensalem

It is despicable to take a child out to steal. Not only is it immoral to have a child with you, it’s illegal. Whether the child tries to push on a door to help daddy open it, or just provide a lookout, the adult and the child are committing a felony.When caught both are in trouble. There is a very good chance that Child Protective Services will get involved and take the child from the home and place that child in a home without criminals.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
A primer on New Jersey’s shrinking number of newspapers

Thirty years ago, New Jersey had 23 daily newspapers, each had local news bureaus and editorial boards, but now that number has dropped to 17. Two national newspaper chains, Gannett and Advance Publications, own 15 of the 17. Some of those them are just NINOS – Newspapers In Name Only....
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
