Read on www.webcenterfairbanks.com
Related
Drunk driver admits hitting bicyclist in N.J., leaving scene, authorities say
A drunk driver who struck a bicyclist in 2020 on Long Beach Island and left the scene days after pushing an undercover police officer while attempting to shoplift at a store in a nearby Ocean County town admitted committing both crimes Monday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened on April...
Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder
NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Is it illegal in NJ to drive while barefoot?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
delawarevalleynews.com
Watch Male Take Child Out To Steal Go Cart In Bensalem
It is despicable to take a child out to steal. Not only is it immoral to have a child with you, it’s illegal. Whether the child tries to push on a door to help daddy open it, or just provide a lookout, the adult and the child are committing a felony.When caught both are in trouble. There is a very good chance that Child Protective Services will get involved and take the child from the home and place that child in a home without criminals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thief Wanted In NJ, PA Nabbed After Causing Disruption In Hospital: Report
A man who was wanted for theft in Burlington County, New Jersey and later nabbed in Pennsylvania on similar charges was captured again after fleeing from police and causing a disruption to hospital staff, LevittownNow reports. Mallet Clark, 30, of Bensalem, was arrested on June 30 in Levittown for stealing...
Retired NJ doctor found guilty of selling fertilizer for weight loss
A federal jury in Philadelphia has found a May’s Landing, New Jersey doctor guilty of selling plant fertilizer as a weight loss drug, in an unusual case that took an even stranger twist.
2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
New Jersey Globe
A primer on New Jersey’s shrinking number of newspapers
Thirty years ago, New Jersey had 23 daily newspapers, each had local news bureaus and editorial boards, but now that number has dropped to 17. Two national newspaper chains, Gannett and Advance Publications, own 15 of the 17. Some of those them are just NINOS – Newspapers In Name Only....
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Suspect Wanted for Check Fraud at Lacey Township Bank
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., Officer Slota responded...
Creepy home security videos capture man who broke into NJ home
Linwood police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
Unruly Aldi Customer Wanted on Arrest Warrant
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 4:58 p.m., Officer Biel responded...
Comments / 0