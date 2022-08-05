Read on www.westjordanjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?
Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
sevenslopes.com
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight
When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
vanquishthefoe.com
2023 Defensive Lineman Andrew Heinig Talks Commitment To BYU
BYU received their most recent commitment from Oklahoma native, Andrew Heinig. It is anticipated that he will play along the defensive line at the collegiate level. The Glenpool High School product has not had the typical football path of most Division-1 recruits. We had the chance to speak to Heinig and talk about his football journey, as well as what lead to him receiving and offer from BYU.
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
kslnewsradio.com
Speed Week on Bonneville Salt Falts is called off due to flooding from rain
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Little Leaguer Thanks Grandpa With First Home Run Ball
SALT LAKE CITY – After hitting two home runs in his game, this little leaguer wanted to make sure he thanked his grandpa for teaching him the game. “So… you know I got two home runs,” the little slugger begins explaining to his grandfather. “My grand slam, I signed the ball for you. It says ‘Papa, I love you,” as he hands the ball to his grandfather.
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
Areal Flood Advisory issued for Tooele, Davis, SLC Co.
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The NWS has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for Tooele County including Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Tooele Army Depot, Erda, and Lake Point. The Advisory will remain in effect until 4:45 PM tonight. An Areal Flood has also been issued for Davis and Salt Lake Counties. This advisory will be […]
ksl.com
Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church
PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
kslnewsradio.com
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
kjzz.com
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
wvcjournal.com
Hunter High student named Absolutely Incredible Kid
Hunter High School senior Maeghan Mason was announced the 2022 Absolutely Incredible Kid by Granite School District and Granite Education Foundation during Hunter High School’s end-of-year celebration assembly in May. Maeghan was diagnosed with intracranial high blood pressure, a condition requiring several surgeries to help alleviate severe headaches, body...
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
