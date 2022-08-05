BYU received their most recent commitment from Oklahoma native, Andrew Heinig. It is anticipated that he will play along the defensive line at the collegiate level. The Glenpool High School product has not had the typical football path of most Division-1 recruits. We had the chance to speak to Heinig and talk about his football journey, as well as what lead to him receiving and offer from BYU.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO