ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?

Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
sevenslopes.com

3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight

When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Valley, UT
City
Herriman, UT
City
Woods Cross, UT
West Jordan, UT
Education
City
West Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
West Jordan, UT
Sports
City
Riverton, UT
Local
Utah Education
vanquishthefoe.com

2023 Defensive Lineman Andrew Heinig Talks Commitment To BYU

BYU received their most recent commitment from Oklahoma native, Andrew Heinig. It is anticipated that he will play along the defensive line at the collegiate level. The Glenpool High School product has not had the typical football path of most Division-1 recruits. We had the chance to speak to Heinig and talk about his football journey, as well as what lead to him receiving and offer from BYU.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Speed Week on Bonneville Salt Falts is called off due to flooding from rain

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.
upr.org

Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah

As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Hills#Playoff Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#Uhsaa
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Little Leaguer Thanks Grandpa With First Home Run Ball

SALT LAKE CITY – After hitting two home runs in his game, this little leaguer wanted to make sure he thanked his grandpa for teaching him the game. “So… you know I got two home runs,” the little slugger begins explaining to his grandfather. “My grand slam, I signed the ball for you. It says ‘Papa, I love you,” as he hands the ball to his grandfather.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Areal Flood Advisory issued for Tooele, Davis, SLC Co.

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The NWS has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for Tooele County including Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Tooele Army Depot, Erda, and Lake Point. The Advisory will remain in effect until 4:45 PM tonight. An Areal Flood has also been issued for Davis and Salt Lake Counties. This advisory will be […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ksl.com

Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church

PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
PROVO, UT
utahbusiness.com

Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
LAYTON, UT
wvcjournal.com

Hunter High student named Absolutely Incredible Kid

Hunter High School senior Maeghan Mason was announced the 2022 Absolutely Incredible Kid by Granite School District and Granite Education Foundation during Hunter High School’s end-of-year celebration assembly in May. Maeghan was diagnosed with intracranial high blood pressure, a condition requiring several surgeries to help alleviate severe headaches, body...
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy