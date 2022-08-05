Law enforcement seizes plants, cannabis, guns, magic mushrooms at Rogue River illegal grow

Read on ktvl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
KDRV
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
Report of shots fired in Chiloquin, turns into a Homicide
On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Av in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. The second victim, Tyler Bates, 33 of Chiloquin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments. located at224 South Broad Street, at approximately 8:35 pm on August 4,2022. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties were separated. Upon arrival. uniformed officers attempted...
KTVL
UPDATED: ODF, Fire District 3 extinguish structure, spot fires in Eagle Point
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED August 8 at 4:45 p.m. The small grassfire portion of this incident has been extinguished and structural resources are continuing to work the structure fire. ODF resources are remaining on scene to ensure against any additional spot fires. The cause of this fire will...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH 22 COUNTS OF MISUSE OF 911/RESISTING ARREST
A Glide man was charged with 22 counts of misuse of 911 and resisting arrest, early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said 39-year old Joshua Deming called 911, 23 times in a four-hour period from around 8:45 p.m. Saturday to approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The report said the suspect allegedly did not report any emergency when calling in. A deputy took him into custody in the 4000 block of Little River Road. At the jail, the man allegedly refused multiple orders to get out of the patrol vehicle, and made a comment about punching the deputy in the face.
KTVL
One suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Klamath Falls, Ore. — At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments located at 224 South Broad Street. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Umpqua National Forest authorities respond to illegal campfire
Roseburg, Ore. — Authorities quickly responded to and extinguished an illegal campfire on Friday evening on the Umpqua National Forest. Forest Supervisor, Alice Carlton, and North Zone Deputy District Ranger, Mark Sommer, were in the field on the Umpqua National Forest assessing some danger trees. They were out driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the illegal campfire.
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Selma grow, "always leaves 4 legal marijuana plants"
SELMA — In a press release about a recent raid on an unlicensed cannabis grow in Selma, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team highlighted a practice of always leaving behind the four legal plants allowed by Oregon State Law. On August 4, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the...
KTVL
KRCR responds to claims reporters abused privileges covering McKinney Fire
REDDING, Calif. — Monday morning the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office announced they were investigating several news outlets for abusing their media privileges while covering the McKinney Fire. KRCR was one of the news organizations listed as being “under investigation.”. Those claims include bringing unauthorized people into the...
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McKinney Fire causes death of thousands of fish in Klamath River
HAPPY CAMP -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the...
KTVL
'Tens of thousands of fish dead' McKinney, Yeti fires wreak havoc on wildlife
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The damages from the McKinney and Yeti Fires can now be seen in the Klamath River after thousands of dead fish were found by members of the Karuk and Yurok Tribes in Siskiyou County. Craig Tucker, Natural Resource Policy Advocate for the Karuk Tribe said...
KTVL
Medford wildland firefighting family crew tackle McKinney fire together
SISKIYOU, Calif. — As crews continue to fight the McKinney fire, one of the crews helping with the mop-up of the fire is a Medford family who are all wildland firefighters working together on the frontline. The Contreras Family make up the Ponderosa Wildland Firefighters and are a 20-person...
kezi.com
Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
KTVL
Smartphone app works to bring 24/7 information during wildfires, evacuations
Siskiyou County, CA — As wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County and across the west, the need for accurate and timely information is stronger than ever. With warnings, alerts and evacuations abound, the quest for perfectly accurate information 24/7 may be an impossible task, but one group is trying to make it a reality.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4
On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
KTVL
Day camp for children affected by the McKinney Fire in Yreka
Yreka, Ca — When disaster strikes, many people offer a helping hand to those in need, regardless of where they are located. Now, a nationwide non-profit, Project: Camp has stepped up to help the children and families affected by the McKinney Fire. Project: Camp is going on its second...
Comments / 0