GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia
Ashley Lockhart, a mother of six, was found stabbed to death in a minivan in Philadelphia. Her fiancé, Raymond Thompson, was charged. The post GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia appeared first on NewsOne.
wabcradio.com
Widow of Slain Philadelphia Police Officer Blames Progressive Policies of Philly DA
PHILADELPHIA (77WABC) — The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday after he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including those of Pennsylvania district attorney Larry Krasner, who she blames for her husband’s murder. Sgt. James O’Connor, a...
phillyvoice.com
Mark D'Amico sentenced to five years in state prison over $400,000 GoFundMe scam
A South Jersey man involved in a fraudulent crowdfunding scheme that raised more than $400,000 with a false story about a homeless veteran's act of kindness was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. This came after Mark D'Amico, 43, of Florence, was sentenced to 27 months in...
Fed up with senseless violence
A South Philadelphia neighborhood gathered to vent its frustration on continued gun violence. On Aug. 1, City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson led a Peace-Not-Guns Public Safety walk up the 1800 block of Sigel Street, which was where singer Joelill Foy was fatally shot outside his home a few days earlier. Foy...
3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
phl17.com
Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
NBC Philadelphia
Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Young Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter
WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
3 Women Shot In Brewerytown Were Targeted Due To Instagram Post: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell CBS3 three women shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section early Sunday morning were targeted over the creation of an Instagram post. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot nine times. She was hit three times in the upper back, three times in the cheek/neck area, and three times in the right hand. A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, once in the hand, and once in the shoulder and a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks. All three women were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PA Home Health Aide, Man With Dementia Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
A man and woman were found shot dead in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide in Chester County. First responders found a 65-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds inside his home on the 1000 block of Kaolin Road in Kennett Square around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office and the Kennett Township Police Department.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Encampment removed outside low-income townhomes that are set to be demolished in University City
A group of tenants and housing activists set up more than a dozen tents in the courtyard.
fox29.com
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
A mother of six was found inside a minivan in West Philadelphia after she was brutally stabbed in the face and body, according to police. Authorities say the woman's fiance, who she had a Protection From Abuse order against, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
phl17.com
Roxborough woman wanted for shooting a woman twice in the head, a man in the ear
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a Roxborough woman considered armed and dangerous after allegedly shooting two people on July 31, 2022. Keyshlyne Patterson, 24, from the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, is wanted for attempted murder and related offenses. The incident happened on the 2100 block of North...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings
Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
Police search for arson suspect after West Philadelphia home goes up in flames 2 times in 1 week
Last week, a fire started at a West Philadelphia home after authorities said more than 150 jugs of gasoline were found inside. On Sunday morning, the home went up in flames again.
Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
phl17.com
Masked man robbed a Center City Dunkin Donuts for $700, robbed another one in June: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who robbed Dunkin Donuts with a weapon in Center City. The incident happened at 1509 Chestnut Street around 5:30 am Thursday. According to police, an unknown man wearing a black balaclava, light color hooded sweatshirt and black “New...
