Kentucky lab testing DNA of three flood victims in order to confirm identities

By Valarie Honeycutt-Spears
 3 days ago

The Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory is processing DNA in order to identify victims found on July 31 in Perry County floodwaters, the coroner’s office said Friday in a statement.

“We are still waiting for those results,” the statement read.

Among the victims found in Perry County on July 31 , one man has been identified but his name has not been released.

Two women and a man were unidentified as of Friday night. Three of the victims were found on Highway 476 and one on Big Willard Road.

“Out of respect for the family, they wish to wait until all names can be released together, which we will do when identities are confirmed through DNA processing,” the coroner’s statement said. “The family also wants to get their loved ones funeral arrangements completed before releasing his name.”

“Our main concern now is confirming identities so families can get some closure,” the statement said.

Family members of Dennis Edward Stacy, 71, who had been missing since his trailer washed away in the flood from Williams Circle in Hazard, think he was among those found. On Friday they told the Herald-Leader they were still waiting for DNA results.

Aside from the four found July 30, three Perry County flood victims were identified earlier: David Campbell, 78, Gabe Hensley, 30, and Nell Howard, 82.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said Friday that statewide, 37 people died in last week’s Eastern Kentucky floods .

Searchers are still looking for two women in Breathitt County missing in the flood.

