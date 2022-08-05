Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest

Read on abcnews4.com
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
live5news.com
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
Group requests help from SLED in search for missing Berkeley County woman
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been four weeks since a 76-year-old Berkeley County woman went missing near her home. Ruth Jenkins was last seen during the afternoon of July 16 walking in the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Jenkins’ friends and family held a press conference […]
live5news.com
Police: Man out on bond fired gun at worker at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a man they say was out on bond on a drug charge in connection with firing a shot at a construction worker outside an apartment complex. Austin Stamper, 23, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to jail records. Police arrested...
North Charleston PD investigating shooting on Northside Drive
UPDATE: North Charleston PD on Tuesday confirmed two individuals who were injured Monday afternoon were both shot. The agency is now searching for several vehicles that “left the area at a high rate of speed,” according to NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) […]
live5news.com
North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are continuing to search for the person responsible for injuring two people late Monday afternoon near a stretch of restaurants and hotels. Investigators responded to the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road where shots were reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
counton2.com
CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
abcnews4.com
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities. He faces a reckless homicide charge, […]
wpde.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman is facing charges after leaving her young granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in West Ashley, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Late Saturday afternoon, officers arrived to Big Lots on...
live5news.com
Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
The Post and Courier
Man accused of impersonating US marshal in Berkeley County facing federal charges
A "freelance" bounty hunter arrested last fall on allegations he impersonated a federal agent allegedly went "off the grid" after his release on bail in the case, falsely reporting to authorities he was living with his mother in Greenville. After a nine-day search, a U.S. marshal was able to track...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police: 1 person stabbed, another hurt during incident Sunday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two females were injured during an incident along North Romney Street on Sunday night. According to Charleston Police, just before 8:20 p.m., dispatch learned of a female who was reportedly stabbed. Authorities responding to the scene at the Bridgeview Apartments and located the victim, who...
Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
Arrest made following auto-pedestrian crash on Hwy 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and another is in the hospital following an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Place. CCSO reported that a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Highway […]
Orangeburg County sheriff looking for new leads in search for missing man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man whose family says they haven't seen him since February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Saturday in hopes of developing new leads in the disappearance of 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders of Stilton Road. "We've...
abcnews4.com
10-year-old impaled, 4 others hurt during 6-vehicle collision on I-95 Monday morning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say five people were injured after a collision involving six vehicles on I-95 Monday morning. The collision occurred around 6:11 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Witnesses told investigators a southbound car left the roadway near the 59 mile marker, hit...
abcnews4.com
Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — (Update 8/8/22): A $11,079 surety bond was set for Grant on Monday morning. Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving...
Man going 60 mph over speed limit at time of South Carolina crash that killed grandmother, 4-year-old grandson, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to North Charleston police. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection […]
