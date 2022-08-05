ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds

The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
GREAT FALLS, MT
leisuregrouptravel.com

Montana Abounds with Group-Friendly Attractions

From scenic wonders to historical treasures, here are just a few of the crowd-pleasers that itinerary planners can put on their radar. Since the 1930s, the Red Bus Tours fleet of vintage vehicles has been offering guided tours on the park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, one of the world’s most scenic roadways. Glacier Park Boat Company, another park concessionaire, operates narrated, 45- to 90-minute excursions on McDonald, St. Mary, Swiftcurrent, Josephine and Two Medicine lakes. Some cruises include a guided walk or hike. Sun Tours provides interpretive bus tours of the park from the perspective of the Blackfeet Tribe.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Community involvement in the Elmo fire

ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment. Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.
ELMO, MT
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
Flathead Beacon

Bullet-hole Riddled Books Prompt Library Closure

ImagineIF Library Director Ashley Cummins was about to board a plane back to Kalispell on Aug. 3 when she got a call from library staff informing her that five books left in the overnight book drop appeared to have been shot with a firearm. “Not knowing anything else about the...
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
KALISPELL, MT
Char-Koosta News

Flags at Half-staff in Honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand

(Pablo, Mont.) Today, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will fly flags at half- staff in honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand who passed away August 1, 2022. Naida served on the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and was a caretaker and advocate of Ksanka traditions, language, and culture. She is remembered for her deep love and support for her family and our community.
PABLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
ELMO, MT
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
KALISPELL, MT
KBZK News

Crews rescue 10 people from Flathead Lake

Lake County Search and Rescue said crews rescued a group of 10 people from Flathead Lake on Saturday. According to a social media post, Search and Rescue boat crews were dispatched to a "vessel" between Wild Horse Island and Yellow Bay around 5:22 p.m. There were 10 people were on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT

