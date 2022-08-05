ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

College students capture 17-foot-long python in Collier County

By Alex Howard
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kezrn_0h6f29Ah00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Just a few nights ago, three college students in Naples captured a 17-foot-long Burmese python along U.S. 41 in remote Collier County.

It comes just in time for the start of the ‘Python Challenge’, a statewide effort to eradicate the invasive snake from the Florida Everglades.

In a chaotic scene captured on video in a remote part of Collier County, Jake Waleri and his two friends are seen wrangling the 17-foot-long snake.

“The middle of the Everglades, people are commuting between Miami and Naples, and I see this thing blocking the road. I just started screaming, I saw the head move and I knew it was a giant python,” Waleri said.

What they found could be one of the largest burmese pythons ever caught by amateurs, just 2 days before the start of the python challenge.

“I made sure I got on the head, Jake got on the back of the body. We just had to fight her for a couple minutes,” said Stephen Gauta, who caught the snake.

Unlike trappers contracted through FWC or the South Florida Water Management District, Jake and his friends weren’t paid to catch it, they did it for fun.

“I’m hoping we have a state record for an amateur catch, its pretty rare for someone to go out there not contracted by the state and find something this big,” Waleri said.

On Friday morning, Florida kicked off the 2022 Python Challenge, which offers cash to professionals and amateurs alike to remove snakes from Florida’s public lands.

“Catching a large invasive snake like this underscores the importance of management of efforts like the 2022 Python Challenge, which began today.” said Officer Adam Brown from FWC. “Fantastic catch though, it’s helping the environment so it’s a great thing they’ve done.”

A massive snake of this size when removed from Florida’s environment, gives other native animals a fighting chance.

“We were just happy to catch a snake like this, had it been 2 days later, it would have been a nice payday, but I’m just glad to be out there with these boys and we got it done. We got another big one out of the glades so I am excited,” Waleri said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Collier County, FL
Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Florida Everglades#Commuting#Burmese#Fwc#Python Challenge
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy