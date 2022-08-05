Staten Island Expressway road-rage shocker: Man exits car, busts windows of MTA bus

There are cameras all over the bridge so they probably have the plate number 👍The buses 🚌 are on a tight schedule and a lot of people cut them off also 😱 I don’t like being behind a bus but if I can I let them go ahead 🤗
bus drivers in nyc think that they own the road they pull off in front of you when they make stops to drop off passengers and cut you off this happens every day maybe that driver was cut off by the bus operator who won't let him pass the bus operator was lucky that the driver didn't have a gun and shot and killed him instead. Road rage is a problem bus drivers must be aware of this too the road don't belong to you only be careful out there.
The bus cameras are constantly taking video/photos. I'm sure they have the NY plate number of the vehicle. Now whether the plate is valid is another story entirely. Unless you were on that bus at the time this incident occurred, no one knows the full story. Is this guy 5 cans short of a 6-pack? I think we can all agree that he is.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 12