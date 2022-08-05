Staten Island Expressway road-rage shocker: Man exits car, busts windows of MTA bus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted on social media the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly was caught with a gun in New Brighton. The boy was apprehended around 9:05 p.m. Sunday after he was seen by a witness allegedly discharging a firearm with another person who remains at large in the vicinity of Jersey Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

