Man charged with manslaughter after Fort Worth police say speeding caused fatal accident
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after Fort Worth police said he caused a traffic accident that killed 39-year-old Raul Ramos-Mejia.
Police arrested Roberto Jeremiah Rivera Jr., from Richland Hills, after they said he was driving his BMW “at a high rate of speed” on July 25 when he hit Ramos-Mejia’s Mitsubishi as Ramos-Mejia was making a turn.
Police said Rivera was traveling westbound in the 2300 block of East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth about 6:30 a.m. July 25 as Ramos-Mejia was traveling eastbound in the same area. Ramos-Mejia was turning northbound onto Griggs Avenue when his Mitsubishi was hit by Rivera’s car, police said.
Ramos-Mejia was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Rivera is accused of recklessly causing the victim’s death by driving at an excessive and unsafe speed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Tarrant County court.
Rivera was released from jail after his arrest on Wednesday, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.
Comments / 4