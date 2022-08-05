ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man charged with manslaughter after Fort Worth police say speeding caused fatal accident

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bha7_0h6f1QoM00

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after Fort Worth police said he caused a traffic accident that killed 39-year-old Raul Ramos-Mejia.

Police arrested Roberto Jeremiah Rivera Jr., from Richland Hills, after they said he was driving his BMW “at a high rate of speed” on July 25 when he hit Ramos-Mejia’s Mitsubishi as Ramos-Mejia was making a turn.

Police said Rivera was traveling westbound in the 2300 block of East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth about 6:30 a.m. July 25 as Ramos-Mejia was traveling eastbound in the same area. Ramos-Mejia was turning northbound onto Griggs Avenue when his Mitsubishi was hit by Rivera’s car, police said.

Ramos-Mejia was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Rivera is accused of recklessly causing the victim’s death by driving at an excessive and unsafe speed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Tarrant County court.

Rivera was released from jail after his arrest on Wednesday, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.

Comments / 4

Willard Farr
3d ago

We got hit on Rosedale by College Guy Ran Put my wife in hospital..Same thing Here we just Alive..My condolences.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Driver accused of killing White Settlement teen had 2 DUI convictions

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Tarrant County high schools were hit with a tragedy just days before students returned to school. And the person police said is responsible, Donald Gruber, 63, was a repeat DUI offender. His pickup truck crashed into a home in White Settlement, killing senior student Katey June Kirkland, 18, and injuring her parents who are both teachers.Katey was a student and her mother teaches at Saginaw High School. Her father, Kevin teaches at Boswell High School. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries.Public records and law enforcement sources said Gruber has faced driving under the influence charges...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland Hills, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Richland Hills, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mitsubishi
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment

An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

White Settlement Teen Dead After Trailer Crashes Into Home

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say. Investigators said the crash occurred at the 9300 block of Jason Court. The girl was found underneath the vehicle when first responders arrived, White Settlement PD said. The driver was arrested...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
577
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy