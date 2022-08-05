Man charged with manslaughter after Fort Worth police say speeding caused fatal accident

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after Fort Worth police said he caused a traffic accident that killed 39-year-old Raul Ramos-Mejia.

Police arrested Roberto Jeremiah Rivera Jr., from Richland Hills, after they said he was driving his BMW “at a high rate of speed” on July 25 when he hit Ramos-Mejia’s Mitsubishi as Ramos-Mejia was making a turn.

Police said Rivera was traveling westbound in the 2300 block of East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth about 6:30 a.m. July 25 as Ramos-Mejia was traveling eastbound in the same area. Ramos-Mejia was turning northbound onto Griggs Avenue when his Mitsubishi was hit by Rivera’s car, police said.

Ramos-Mejia was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Rivera is accused of recklessly causing the victim’s death by driving at an excessive and unsafe speed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Tarrant County court.

Rivera was released from jail after his arrest on Wednesday, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 11.