Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud Drop ‘You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check’ f/ Conway the Machine, and More

Read on www.complex.com
Related
Complex
Drake Pokes Fun of Tattoo His Dad Got of the Rapper’s Face: ‘Why You Do Me Like This’
Five years after Dennis Graham got a tattoo of son Drake’s face on his arm, the Toronto rapper took to Instagram to poke fun at the tribute. “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake captioned a picture of the tattoo, alongside several laughing emojis.
Complex
Cordae Conversations: Watch the MC Talk PUMA Slipstreams With Pierce Simpson
With hip-hop or hoops, so many ongoing debates started back in the 1980s. That extends to sneakers too, with aficionados still discussing and coveting shoes from that decade. That’s why PUMA looked back to its ’80s original when reimagining the Slipstream model. Peep the clip above to see Cordae chop it up with Pierce about why the updated Slipstream is “good for everyday, comfortable wear,” as well as what the rapper has planned with PUMA down the road, and how he envisions the next phase of his career.
Complex
The Best Moments From Drake’s Young Money Reunion Show
The Young Money Reunion concert may have gotten off to a slow start—two hours late to be exact—thanks to Lil Wayne being held up at the border, but nonetheless, fans were ecstatic to see the Big Three trio of Weezy, Drake, and Nicki Minaj together again at Toronto’s Budweiser stage on Saturday night. The evening was truly about giving Lil Wayne his flowers, and Drake and Nicki Minaj made sure that the Young Money founder felt their appreciation for giving them their careers.
Complex
J.I.D Shares New Song “Dance Now” f/ Kenny Mason and Foushee
J.I.D’s new track “Dance Now” has arrived. The track, featuring production by Christo, sees J.I.D enlisting the repeatedly proven guest vocal prowess of Kenny Mason and Foushee. Stream “Dance Now” below via Spotify and/or listen via your preferred streaming service here. On Tuesday, the track’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
Willow Smith Addresses Her Father Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
In a new interview with Billboard, Willow Smith opened up about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. According to Willow, the post-slap backlash against her father didn’t “rock me as much as my own internal demons.”. “I see my whole family as being...
Complex
Ye Shares ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ Post After Reports of Kim and Pete Split, Mocks Kid Cudi Bottle Throwing Incident
Following reports alleging that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their well-publicized relationship, Ye has seemingly responded with a photoshopped New York Times front-page story. The altered image, seen below, includes the headline “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28,” which—as fans will note—is a reference to Ye’s once-ubiquitous nickname...
Complex
The NBA YoungBoy Experience, According to His Engineer Jason ‘Cheese’ Goldberg
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the most reclusive, mysterious rappers on the planet. Instead of constantly posting on social media and doing big interviews, his main form of communication is through his music, and that’s one thing that he has in common with his engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg.
NBA・
Complex
Meek Mill Shows Off $200,000 Dream Catcher-Style Dreamchasers Chain
Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, Meek Mill took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a Dreamchasers chain. According to TMZ, the pendant, styled after a Native American dreamcatcher, cost a whopping $200,000. “A very powerful tribe in America,” Meek captioned the picture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Travis Scott Hits O2 Arena for First Big Solo Show Since Astroworld
Travis Scott is back to headlining. On Saturday night, the Grammy-nominated rapper took the stage at London’s O2 Arena for his first solo concert since last year’s Astroworld Festival. The two-night sold-out event kicked off around 9:30 p.m. local time with a stellar performance of “Hold That Heat.” Videos shared on social media showed Scott standing atop an elevated platform equipped with pyrotechnics. Of course, the audience were quick to match Scott’s energy, as they were seen jumping and cheering throughout the opener.
Complex
Bobby Shmurda Says He’s Not Interested in Making Drill: ‘I Won’t Ever Be a Minion’
Despite his reputation as a Brooklyn drill pioneer, Bobby Shmurda says he’s not interested in making drill music anytime soon. The Bodboy rapper recently shared a clip of YouTuber BashWorld reacting to the video for “Hoochie Daddy,” in which he suggested the rapper was onto a whole new “vibe” that sets him apart from the rest of the mainstream. However, he couldn’t quite pin down what genre he could describe the song as. In the caption alongside the clip, Bobby made it clear that was a deliberate choice on his part.
Complex
Yardsale Pays Homage To The ’90s And ’00s With Second Summer 2022 Capsule
South London-based skate collective Yardsale has just dropped off the second instalment of its Summer 2022 collection, offering a range of laid back apparel inspired by the colour and style of the ‘90s and early ’00s. This season, the label’s signature sweats are reimagined in the form of...
Complex
Kultureland Offers Attendees Refunds After Artist Cancellations and Abrupt Venue Changes
Kultureland was originally advertised as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” with two days full of music, culture, food, art exhibitions, and more. But in truth, the GTA event, which took place over the weekend, gave Fyre Fest North. Day 1 of Kultureland was held at Markham Fairgrounds on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Fireboy DML’s ‘Playboy’ Album Has Arrived f/ Rema, Asake, Shenseea & More
After riding the wave of hit singles “Peru” (and the mega-remix with Ed Sheeran) “Playboy”, and “Bandana” with Asake, Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML has dropped his third studio album, Playboy. The 26-year-old talent burst onto the scene with his now-iconic 2019 album, Laughter,...
Complex
Watch Lil Uzi Vert Take Selfie With Fan Who Rushed Stage During Rapper’s Outside Lands Set
While performing their set at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival this past weekend, Lil Uzi Vert, who recently switched to using they/them pronouns, was confronted by a fan who eluded security to exchange pleasantries with the Philadelphia rapper onstage. In footage that’s circulated on social media, Uzi paused their...
Complex
Kylie Jenner and Stormi in London to Support Travis Scott Ahead of First Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy
Travis Scott will perform at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, marking his first performance since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival last November. Ahead of his performance, Kylie Jenner and Stormi have been in London to support the Houston rapper, who will perform two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena Saturday and Sunday night.
Complex
Tony Yayo Says He Brought J. Cole to 50 Cent Before He Was Signed by Jay-Z
Tony Yayo maintains he was an early believer in J. Cole, and even brought him to 50 Cent, before Jay-Z had the opportunity to sign the Fayetteville native. In a new interview with VladTV, Yayo claimed he was early on a number of artists, including Max B, French Montana, Danny Brown, and Nicki Minaj. “That’s one of my talents is finding the next ones, it’s easy,” he said around the 2 minute mark of the video above. The former G-Unit member recalled going to 50’s home in Connecticut with Cole, where he played “Simba,” off The Come Up Mixtape, Vol. 1.
Comments / 0