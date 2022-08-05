Stop flushing wrong things down the toilet, suburb tells residents

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Residents of Antioch are being asked to limit what they're flushing down their toilets, after the village's sewers and water treatment plant have repeatedly clogged.

Village spokesman Jim Moran says people are flushing all sorts of things they shouldn't down their toilets. These include paper towels, napkins, dental floss, hair, cat litter, diapers, feminine products, cooking grease and paint.

Perhaps the most common things people flush that they shouldn’t: wipes.

“Wipes of any kind — even the ‘flushable’ wipes — you shouldn’t be flushing. They clog up the system,” Moran said.

Moran says all the things that people shouldn't be flushing can collect into giant blobs that can clog the sewer system and are very expensive to remove.

He says it can also be very costly for building owners to remove clogs from their drain pipes, or repair the damage when toilets or drains back up because they're blocked.

Only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet, Moran said.