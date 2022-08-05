Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cumberland and Salem. In Maryland, Caroline, Talbot, Kent MD and Queen Annes. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Flood Advisory issued for St. Francois, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Francois; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in east central Missouri, Washington. In southeast Missouri, Saint Francois. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1007 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Farmington, Bismarck, Leadwood, Park Hills, Irondale, Leadington, Caledonia, Frankclay, Belgrade, Doe Run and Shirley.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 11:38:00 Expires: 2022-08-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Heat Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 or more. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 11:38:00 Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeastern, and southeast Puerto Rico and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
wnav.com
Marine Warning Issued by National Weather Service
Weather maps and radar indicates there is a lot of lightning in and around Annapolis. Emergency services remind us that when you hear the thunder roaring you move indoors. Do not take shelter under trees as they can be conduits for cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Keep your ear on the radio...
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
Wbaltv.com
Storm damage impacts dozens of animals at Anne Arundel County SPCA
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Last week's storms caused major damage to the intake center at Anne Arundel County's SPCA, which could cause a negative domino effect in saving the lives of animals up for adoption. Many communities around the Baltimore region and the Eastern Shore continue to clean up from...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Shawn Paavola, Age 31; Last Seen In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Please be on the lookout for Shawn Paavola, 31 year old male that was last seen on July 7, 2022 in Charlotte Hall, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Shawn is known to have a beard and has wavy, strawberry blond hair. He’s 6’3″ and weighs...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
Bay Net
Four Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, at approximately 8:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one reportedly trapped on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Pegg Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the collision still in...
Tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashes with box truck, causes ‘large debris field’ on I-95
A truckload of spilled watermelons is causing a "large debris field" on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Bay Net
Two Patients Transported Following Crash In Hollywood, Power Lines Down
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a crash that has resulted in injuries and power outages in St. Mary’s County. At approximately 7:04 p.m. on August 7, first responders were dispatched to a reported crash in the 24000 block of Sotterley Road with reports of power lines down and potential injuries.
Retired Anne Arundel County fire department K-9 dies
A retired K-9 dog that served Anne Arundel County for about five years has died, reported Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Man dead after 4 people shot in Prince George's County Sunday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four shootings within 24 hours left three people injured and one man dead in Prince George's County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was soon pronounced dead on the scene.
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich on Hateful Vandalism Near Bethesda Trolley Trail
County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement on the hateful vandalism found near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. The full statement can be seen below:. “I am saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted over the racist vandalism that occurred near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. This incident follows other recent attacks of vandalism and hate throughout the County over the last several months. Trying to intimidate others through fear will not succeed and will not be tolerated. I encourage anyone with any knowledge or information about this vandalism to contact the Montgomery County Police Department as soon as possible. Hate has no home in Montgomery County, and we will be investigating and prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
WJLA
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
