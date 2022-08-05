Lafayette woman featured on ‘American Pickers’: Airs Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette woman will be featured on this Saturday’s episode of the hit television series, American Pickers .

Long-time collector Mary Stander will showcase her antique collection on the show which is set to air on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.

The show, which airs on the History Channel , follows Mike and Robbie Wolfe as they travel the country looking for hidden gems in basements, garages, junkyards, and barns to restore and re-sell.

“The American Pickers Antique Archaeology van pulled in my driveway early in the morning on February 11, 2022, and sitting in the van were Mike Wolfe, star of the Pickers, and Jersey, who is a new star of the Pickers,” Stander told KTDY .

She also expressed that it was a long day of shooting. She told KTDY that “we had a 14 or 15-hour day with 13 or 14 other guys that work for American Pickers all over the place.”

As an avid antique collector, Stander began collecting at flea markets and antique stores. She told KTDY, that she began studying the fabric of antique collecting and appraising antiques for insurance purposes. Stander even opened up her own antique store, Treasures Antiques.

To find out what Mike and Jersey of American Pickers bought from her collection, make sure to tune in to the History Channel at 8 p.m. this Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.